Emerge from your winter hibernation with these reads.
Part two! More book recommendations for any reader!
For part one see here: https://www.hercampus.com/school/mcmaster/ten-books-to-add-to-your-tbr-this-fall/
Please note that many of these books contain themes, language, or content that may be triggering or disturbing to readers. Please do your research before choosing to read one of these books and prioritize your mental health. Below are Canadian resources for anyone in need. For anyone reading this outside of Canada please consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or need support. If you need support, 9-8-8: Canada’s Suicide Crisis Helpline is available 24/7. Canadian Mental Health Association is available online here with resources to help you.
- “Devotions” by mary oliver
-
For the observant and whimsical reader.
This beautiful collection showcases the full talent and range of Mary Oliver. A true spring read, this series of poetry will melt your heart and encourage you to stop and stare at the wonders of the world around you. Oliver gathered some of her best work across decades of writing to bring you this collection. It is perfect material to read while the air begins to warm and the birds begin to chatter.
- “Commonwealth” by Ann patchett
-
For the lovers of complex characters.
This work of fiction follows the complex and messy lives of two families after scandal. Spanning 5 decades, the novel explores how all 6 children were affected by the family scandal. Artfully woven through time, this work is one of my favourites by Ann Patchett. Her characters are messy and believably real. Her ability to capture complex feelings, generational issues, and display how different families have different definitions of what it means to be a family is fascinating.
- “The ballad of songbirds and snakes” by Suzanne Collins
-
For the psychologically intrigued reader.
If you were a fan of the “Hunger Games” series as a child, this book is a must. It goes back in time to examine how Coriolanus Snow became the corrupted man you know him as. It examines the psychological process of becoming a peacekeeper, and how the games became a place for advanced sinister acts in the name of peace and justice. The novel will provide you with a better understanding of the world of Panem, how it was destined to fall, and the inter-workings of Coriolanus Snow’s life and mind.
- “Klara and the sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro
-
For the reader who likes blurry ethical questions.
This novel centers around a slightly futuristic world in which AI is used to develop friends for children, called Artificial Friends (AFs). It explores the relationship between a girl, Josie, and her friendship with an AF, Klara. This book examines how friendship hinges on human connection and is a perfect encapsulation of being lonely with someone.
- A thousand splendid suns” by Khaled Hosseini
-
For fans of literature with a historical essence.
This book will have you weeping. The way Hosseini brings the pain of his characters straight to your heart with his words needs to be studied. Set in the Middle East, this book examines the rights of women and the pain that comes with making decisions. The main character Miriam is forced to marry a shoemaker as a teenager as a result of family hardship. The story collides with Laila, whose life intersects with Miriam when she is given a marriage proposal by Miriam’s husband. This book artfully asks the questions, how does war change people? And what do women sacrifice with their quiet bravery?