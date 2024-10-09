This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Book recommendations for any reader!

Please note that many of these books contain themes, language, or content that may be triggering or disturbing to readers. Please do your research before choosing to read one of these books and prioritize your mental health. Below are Canadian resources for anyone in need. For anyone reading this outside of Canada please consult a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or need support. If you need support, 9-8-8: Canada’s Suicide Crisis Helpline is available 24/7. Canadian Mental Health Association is available online here with resources to help you.

“All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doer

For the history Lovers : Arguably a modern classic, this WW2 novel is unlike any I’ve ever read before. Doer is a master at weaving together the different perspectives and the complex lives of his characters. The story follows a blind girl and a young boy who becomes a German soldier.

“Dreamwork” by Mary Oliver

For the poets :

Although slightly biased, I’d argue that Oliver is one of the most talented poets of the century. This small collection of her poetry is perfect to cozy up with, especially if you don’t have much time to read.

“Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley

For the classics fans :

A classic gothic novel, “Frankenstein” tells the tale of a created creature and its perspective on humanity. Hauntingly beautiful, this novel opened my eyes to the experience of human nature from an outsider.

“Blood: The Stuff of Life” by Lawrence Hill

For the philosophical : This famous Canadian writer wrote “Blood: The Stuff of Life” on exactly that-[TS3] blood. Lawrence examines blood through its historical and modern role in society and culture, scientific, and philosophical nature[TS4] . Whether you prefer medical information, philosophical pondering, societal analysis, or simply just good writing, this meditation on blood was a book unlike anything I have ever read before.

“The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

For the art history buffs : While many literature lovers know of the beloved “The Secret History”, Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize winner is none other than “The Goldfinch”. It follows a boy and a famous painting as he goes through his teenage and early adult years. This fictional work is a stunning prose that explores beauty, friendship aesthetics, and love that reveals the undeniable talent of Tartt.

“Just Kids” by Patti Smith

For the autobiography lovers : An autobiography of an artist’s life in America, “Just Kids” is a phenomenal read that will make your teenage self feel understood. Smith is an artist, writer, musician, and all-around eccentric character whose life is one of passion and drive.

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St John Mandel

For the metaphysically inclined : Mandel has a way of intertwining time and characters together while dealing with existential questions about love and the metaphysical. This speculative fiction piece follows moon colonies and the Canadian wilderness spanning hundreds of years. A must-read for science-fiction lovers.

“Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett

For the storytellers : A sweet novel about three sisters returning to their childhood home and learning about the lives their parents lived before they were born. This story feels like “Little Women” re-imagined and modernized. I felt as though I were listening to the stories being told while picking apples alongside Emily, Maisie, and Nell.

“Half-broke Horses” by Jeannette Walls

For the admirers of grit and perseverance : Following the bestseller “The Glass Castle”, Walls writes a true life-inspired novel of her grandmother’s experience growing up though war, abuse, famine, sexism, and the Great Depression. The grit of the main character is mind-blowing, and you’ll find yourself cheering her on throughout her successes and tearing up during her trials. The imagery in this book is vivid and shocking, once you pick it up it’s hard to put down.

“I Who Have Never Known Men” by Jaqueline Harpman