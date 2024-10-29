Closing a Chapter: How Defunding Libraries Threatens our Communities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

The best way to spend a Saturday morning is with a cup of tea, perusing the shelves of books at the library.

When I was 6 years old, I got my first library card. It was one of the coolest days of my life, and I remember being so excited about having my very own card. Now, years later, I visit the library every few weeks and use the same card to check out new books. While I’m not reading Nancy Drew or Rainbow Magic like I once was, the feeling of excitement as I browse through the shelves remains.

I’ve always loved going to the library and it also helps that my local library is well-stocked, with new releases, century-old classics, and everything in-between. No matter what I want to read, they will have a copy.

With the recent rise of BookTok, and resurgence of BookTube, buying books is becoming more and more popular, even books that could easily be found at the library. Now, it may not seem like a big issue, but with the rise of personal book collections, we’re seeing a decline in library usership. As a result, local governments limit funding for libraries, leading to a decrease in the number of books the libraries can buy, and the community events that they can host. In fact, in 2019, the Government of Ontario reduced library funding by 50%.

When I mention this in conversation, I’m met with indifference. However, losing library funding is a much bigger deal than we may think. For centuries, libraries have acted as a cultural hub. In the past, iconic libraries such as the Library of Alexandria housed humanities knowledge, and visiting scholars could use this information to develop significant theories in philosophy, religion, science, and architecture.

Today, while libraries are important hubs for knowledge, they also act as communal third places. A third place is a place that doesn’t exist as a home or workplace, instead it provides people in the community with an area to socialize. Besides libraries, coffee shops and public parks are other examples of third places. These locations foster a sense of community by decreasing feelings of loneliness and boredom. As we become increasingly digital, third places remain essential for cultivating human connection.

Additionally, libraries provide job training, support small businesses, access to the internet, and opportunities for children to learn and play. If they continue to lose funding, communities will lose an important part of their infrastructure. Not to mention, for smaller communities this could mean losing the only place with access to the internet, or the only accessible option for literature.

So, what can we do to help?

The answer is easy– use your local libraries more often! This could include studying at the library, attending one of the free classes, or simply borrowing a book. You don’t have to visit the physical library to make an impact. Your local library will have an online digital library, where you can borrow books on your computer or tablet. To get involved, you just need a library card, which you can also apply for online! It’s as simple as that.

For McMaster students, applying for a Hamilton Public Library card takes 5 minutes, and you have access to 1000’s of ebooks, audiobooks, databases, and so much more!

So, this weekend, take an opportunity to check out what your library has to offer. Not only will this provide you with accessible entertainment, but it will also ensure that these third places remain active members of our community for centuries to come.