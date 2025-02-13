This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Everyday, I carefully apply mascara to my lashes, unaware of the potential dangers lurking in my makeup bag, hidden in plain sight.

As a beauty enthusiast who loves experimenting with different products, but also has hyper-sensitive eyes, I rarely ever considered the potential risks a cosmetic product might pose to my eye health. After taking the time to conduct my own research, I realized how blindsided I had been when it came to protecting my vision (pun intended). With so many beauty products on the market, understanding what’s truly safe can save you from unnecessary irritation, allergic reactions, and potential long-term eye complications – trust me not fun to deal with. :(

From your lashes to your lids, let’s explore some essential information and tips on finding makeup products that enhance your beauty without compromising your eye health!

Keep away from kohl As a South Asian girl, this one kinda hurts. For those who may not know, kohl (also known as kajal or surma) is a traditional powder-like cosmetic product worn around the eyes, mainly in North Africa, the Middle East and South Asia [1]. While historically made from various ingredients, modern chemical analysis has revealed that many kohl formulations contain high levels of lead. Particularly, the powder can be derived from several lead sources such as galena (lead sulphide). The toxic implications of lead-containing kohl on eye health and overall well-being are significant. Prolonged application can lead to excessive lead storage in the body, potentially affecting the brain and bone marrow, causing convulsions and anemia. Due to these risks, health authorities advise against using unlabeled kohl products or those known to contain lead [3]. It’s important to note that while many drugstore makeup products may use the term “kohl” in their names, these products are typically safer alternatives that mimic the look of traditional kohl without the potentially harmful ingredients. Examine the ingredient list before purchasing makeup products Ulta Beauty While drugstore makeup products may be tempting due to their affordability (especially for students on a budget) don’t forget the cost that a product can have on your health! Always review the ingredient list at the store prior to purchasing a makeup product, particularly if you have sensitive skin. For those with extreme skin sensitivities, conducting thorough research on products beforehand is advised. Here are some key points to consider: Formula ingredients to avoid: Prostaglandins: Ingredients like isopropyl cloprostenol, which are often found in eyelash growth serums, contain synthetic prostaglandins. Prostaglandins are lipid-derived molecules that occur naturally in the body however, in excess amounts, they can cause side effects like decreased intraocular pressure or reddening of the sclera [4]. Formaldehyde-releasing compounds: These compounds include ingredients like hydroxymethylglycinate, which can be irritating to the eye [4]. Benzalkonium Chloride (BAK): This is a preservative commonly found in eye cosmetics that has been shown to cause eye irritation and damage to the eyes surface [4]. Fragrances: This applies more to skincare products used around the eyes, such as eye masks. Scents can cause eye irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin. More importantly, why do you want your eyelids to smell like strawberries anyway? [4] Look for products that are4: Ophthalmologist tested, meaning it’s safe for all areas of the eyes. Hypoallergic, meaning they are formulated to minimize the risk of developing allergic reactions or skin irritation. Non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. Paraben-free, to avoid potential endocrine disruption and skin irritation. Check product expiration dates and storage conditions Element5 Digital/Pexels This one is for all you makeup hoarders out there (myself included)! We’ve all been guilty of clinging to our favourite eyeshadow palate or lipgloss way past its prime, but it’s time to admit the ugly truth. When we use products past their expiration date, we’re turning our faces into a breeding ground for nasty bacteria that can lead to breakouts, irritation and even infections [4]. In the case of mascara, if the tube is more than 6 months old, it’s time to throw it out! Eyeliner lasts for up to a year, and an eyeshadow palette can be used for up to 2 years [5]. Have a Strong Eye Care Routine Photo by Sora Shimazaki from Pexels We’ve all been in a situation where, after a long night out partying, we come home and collapse onto our beds with a full face of makeup still on. However, we all should know that it is never okay to sleep in our makeup! This is why it’s important to take the necessary steps to develop a strong eye care routine. For example, you could opt for makeup removal products made up of a gentle oil-based formulation that won’t be rough around your delicate eye area. Ultimately, if you’re like me and eye irritation and infections are a reoccurring issue for you, consider talking to your optometrist or ophthalmologist about products that effectively remove eye makeup without causing irritation.

Key takeaway: Maintaining eye health while enjoying makeup requires you to be conscious and knowledgeable of the products you use on your face. Try to avoid impulsively buying several of the same types of makeup products at a time. Both your eyes and your bank account will be grateful for your self-control.

