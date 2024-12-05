Are Blue Light Blocking Glasses Just a Marketing Myth?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

If you wear glasses, especially as a student, chances are you’ve had to contemplate the decision of spending an extra $200 on getting blue-light blocking lenses. These glasses have gained popularity based on their claim to block blue light coming from our screens that harms our vision. So, are these stylish frames just a marketing myth, or are they a scientifically supporting solution for modern eye care?

Let’s break it down.

Blue light lenses first hit the market during the early 2000’s but optometrists didn’t start recommending them to their patients until the 2010’s. This shift was largely influenced by the growing health concerns about prolonged exposure to digital screens. The three common marketing claims that about these lenses were that they: 1) alleviate eyestrain and discomfort when interacting with screens; 2) improve sleep quality and 3) could potentially conserve macular health.

Firstly, regarding the claim that blue-light blocking glasses can alleviate eyestrain, recent research done by the American Academy of Ophthalmology found that there is insufficient evidence to establish a direct physiological link between blue light exposure and eye-strain. Instead, research suggests that the root cause of eye strain is more closely related to our habits surrounding digital device usage. The research recommends a better way to manage eyestrain is to limit the time we spend on our devices and distance our eyes from our screens.

In the case of sleep quality, the evidence supporting the effectiveness of blue light blocking glasses is mixed and inconclusive. While some studies indicate that blue light can affect our circadian rhythms, the American Academy of Ophthalmology suggests that avoiding screen use 2-3 hours before bedtime is more effective than relying on blue light blocking lenses.

As for the claim of conserving macular health, there is currently no high-quality evidence supporting the use of blue light blocking glasses for this purpose. A systematic review published in the journal of Ophthalmic and Physiological Optics found a lack of studies investigating the effects of these lenses on macular structure or function in the general population. Moreover, I think whats important to consider here is that the sun is the biggest source of blue-light. Knowing that there is more blue-light being emitted from the sun than from our screens leads us to further question the necessity of purchasing these specialized lenses and why they even exist in the first place!

In conclusion, the majority of current research suggests that these claims are just bogus! Alternatively, I believe what the existing research actually indicates is the need for further, more rigorous research to be done on blue-ligth and it’s impacts on eye-health.

So, next time you at the optometrists clinic purchasing your next pair of glasses, spare yourself the extra $200 dollars and save it towards investing in a more comfortable and ergonomic workspace, which will do more to support your vision health.

References

