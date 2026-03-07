A LETTER ABOUT BREAST CANCER AWARENESS AND SUPPORT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear reader,

Everyone has been affected in some way by breast cancer, from patients to their family and friends. Did you know that anyone can develop breast cancer, and that it is not limited to populations of any age, gender, race, or other demographic factor? (Canadian Cancer Society, 2024). In Canada, 1/8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime (Canadian Cancer Society, 2025). 1% of all breast cancers occur in men (Canadian Cancer Society, n.d.). For females in Canada, there is an 89% chance of surviving breast cancer at least 5 years after diagnosis (Public Health Agency of Canada, 2023).

Various risk factors affect your chance of developing this illness. The Canadian Cancer Society has listed these risks, which can be found here (2024). Additionally, you may have heard of doing breast self-examinations to detect breast cancer early on; surprisingly, there is debate on this topic (Uscher & Santora, 2025). A 2024 study showed breast self-examination does not have a meaningful effect on surviving breast cancer(Lavoue et al.); however, a 2011 study found about 25% of breast cancers are found by people noticing a lump themselves (Roth et al.).

Considering this debate, you may question what the next steps are.

One helpful tool is “breast self-awareness.” The idea of “breast self-awareness” is becoming more familiar with how your breasts look and feel, which can help you notice any irregular changes. The National Breast Cancer Foundation offers a detailed guide on how to perform a breast self-exam to become familiar with your breasts, which can be read here (National Breast Cancer Foundation, 2026). Breast self-awareness does not replace medical screening. A mammogram can detect these lumps before they can be seen or touched. People between 40 and 74 years old are recommended to speak to a medical professional about being screened. For people in Ontario, more information about screening and OHIP coverage can be seen here (Ontario Ministry of Health, 2014).

If you or anyone you may know is affected by breast cancer, you are not alone; there are various sources of support which may be helpful. One of them is the Canadian Cancer Society which has resources regarding virtual cancer care resources, an information helpline, services near you, family support, connecting with “someone who’s been there,” and more, which can be seen here (Canadian Cancer Society, n.d.).

With love,

Alana M