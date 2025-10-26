5 WAYS TO FIX THE INTEGRAL POSTURE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Late night study marathons. Endless caffeine refills. We’ve all endured the (literally) back-breaking experience of our college life. And let’s be real—it’s not healthy. That persistent ache in your neck and back just becomes a painful reminder of the assignments you’ve soldered together, the practice exams you’ve powered through, and that one research paper you still have nightmares about.

The “Integral Posture” is Calculus coming to life. The only difference? The one on paper hurts your brain; the one your spine mimics hurts everything else. Your GPA matters, but your health matters more. So, let’s fix that Integral Posture—here are 5 ways to start.