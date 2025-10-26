Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Woman sitting on bed with laptop and books
Photo by Windows from Unsplash
McMaster | Life > Academics

5 WAYS TO FIX THE INTEGRAL POSTURE

Claresta Cheung Student Contributor, McMaster University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Late night study marathons. Endless caffeine refills. We’ve all endured the (literally) back-breaking experience of our college life. And let’s be real—it’s not healthy. That persistent ache in your neck and back just becomes a painful reminder of the assignments you’ve soldered together, the practice exams you’ve powered through, and that one research paper you still have nightmares about.  

The “Integral Posture” is Calculus coming to life. The only difference? The one on paper hurts your brain; the one your spine mimics hurts everything else. Your GPA matters, but your health matters more. So, let’s fix that Integral Posture—here are 5 ways to start.

adjust your chair

Ergonomics + intention = productivity. Make sure your chair supports your lower back and allows your feet to rest flat on the floor. Let your shoulders relax and avoid slouching. A good chair setup makes studying more bearable—just don’t get too comfy and doze off mid-equation.

position your screen

The X and Y axis matter. To avoid neck strain, position your screen at eye level. Don’t lean forward to see it— adjust the tilt or move to a glare-free spot. Keep your device about an arm’s length away, directly in front of you. Displacement? That’s the distance between you and your screen—make it count.

desk with laptop and notebook
Photo by Ken Tomita from Pexels
hand placements

Right angles = right posture. Keep your shoulders and elbows at a 90-degree angle by adjusting your keyboard and mouse. Your forearms should be parallel to the floor or slightly angled downward. Most importantly, keep your wrists straight – no upward or downward bends. These tweaks help improve circulation and prevent nerve compression.

stretch

Flexibility is key. A few simple stretches can release tension and reset your posture. Shoulder rolls, neck stretches, and leg movements go a long way. Don’t forget your eyes—give them regular breaks to avoid strain. Your body (and vision) will thank you.

desk stretch
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
take regular breaks

If your study session was a graph, add some jump discontinuities. Try the Pomodoro method: study in focused intervals, then step away. Go outside, grab a snack, breathe. Nothing beats the reward of a warm, sugary pastry after a solid grind session.

friends talking over coffee
Photo by Sam Lion from Pexels
Claresta Cheung

McMaster '28

Claresta Cheung is a Year 2 EE student and part-time writer for HerCampus at McMaster University. She is responsible for writing and releasing monthly articles on this site. She loves poetic and sentimental quotes - and will always make writing her passion. She constantly gets her ideas for writing a new book topic right before midnight hits - both a blessing and a curse. She is also the co-debate lead at MEC - reason being she loves arguing (in a good way!) with other people. She has written multiple short stories in her spare time, occasionally cringing at the much laughable content from her early writer days. Spontaneous presentations and on-the-spot mind boggling trivia is what she thrives for. Being part of HerCampus is what jogs her creative and eccentric side. In her free time, she is a full time webtoon and novel reader. On the side, she delves into biology and the arts - drawing, crocheting, and musical improvisation. She loves rock climbing and badminton. She constantly thinks about how she could combine both sports together. She is also a coffee addict and will stop at nothing to get her daily dose of caffeine. She hopes to release her own webtoon series in the future after getting her degree.