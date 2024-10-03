This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Just like that, summer is over, and fall has officially begun! That warm, comforting fall feeling? Everyone knows it. Fall is my favourite season because it brings me all the good feels, it is incredibly nostalgic. The weather, the changing leaves, the limited addition sweet treats, it’s all superior.

There is an abundance of ways I like to embrace the season besides simply enjoying the beautiful weather. Here’s a curated list of the 5 ways I get that cozy fall feeling:

I invest in cozy lighting and good candles For me, lighting is important because it really sets the tone for my apartment. I usually switch all my lightbulbs from cool tones to dim/warm tones during September-November (thank you Amazon!). I then pair this soothing lighting with a nice smelling candle… or five. I go to HomeSense and/or Bath and Body Works and purchase anything that smells like pumpkin, cinnamon, or vanilla. My apartment constantly smells like a sweet, delicious dessert, and I love it Photo by Rebecca Peterson-Hall from Unsplash I shop for delicious Fall-inspired groceries Typically for sweets I purchase anything from Pillsbury, or pumpkin spice flavoured. Recently I tried the new, limited addition, Pillsbury pumpkin spice and cream cheese cookies. They were amazing! Before they were even in the oven, I had eaten the whole pack of raw cookie dough (it is safe to eat) and had to go purchase another pack to bake. For savoury treats, I pick out ingredients that I can use to make cmforting, hearty dishes. My go-to fall soups are creamy potato and gnocchi, cream of mushroom, and the viral lasagna soup. Similarly, I’ve been really enjoying a good chilli as of late. These dishes are perfect for keeping me warm (and full) during these cooler months Irina via Unsplash I binge a good show Whether I’ve seen the show before, or it’s a new watch, investing in a show that reminds me of fall is a crucial step in making the most of this wonderful season. Some of my go-to re-watches include Gossip Girl, Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars, Teen Wolf, One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls. Fall, with the changing of season, it is a perfect time to retreat into my comfort zone when I have free time. Photo by David Balev via Unsplash I do a wardrobe revamp Although I’ve improved my spending habits, I still like to invest in a few, fall clothing pieces. I mainly enjoy thrifting for this step as it is more cost efficient. Some pieces I try to find are loungewear, geometric pattern crewnecks, cute booties, and purses. I recently thrifted a few long sleeve-going out shirts and a Levi’s teddy jacket. Photo by Alyssa Strohmann from Unsplash I study in coffee shops I love to spend time studying in cute, cozy coffee shops. This is a good way to leave my apartment and do something productive. When I’m on campus, I don’t want to travel far. My favourite accessible places are Mikel’s Coffee and Paisley’s Coffeehouse and Eatery located in Westdale, which is a short walk from McMaster’s campus. Pixabay from Pexels

Overall, these steps help get me excited for this year’s spooky season and what’s to come! (And I hope it inspires some of you to embrace the exciting fall season).