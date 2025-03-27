This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

No sights or concerns about snow and below-freezing weather means that even though it’s not official, spring is here! Nights out, walks in the park and iced drinks without freezing your hands off? They are so back. One of my favourite ways to welcome a new season is by making a playlist that encapsulates the essence of it.. To me spring is the season of fresh starts, true yearning, and of reminders that it’s not too late to start something new. So, here are five songs that bring me closer to spring.