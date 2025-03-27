No sights or concerns about snow and below-freezing weather means that even though it’s not official, spring is here! Nights out, walks in the park and iced drinks without freezing your hands off? They are so back. One of my favourite ways to welcome a new season is by making a playlist that encapsulates the essence of it.. To me spring is the season of fresh starts, true yearning, and of reminders that it’s not too late to start something new. So, here are five songs that bring me closer to spring.
- Fake happy – paramore
-
Happy-sounding sad songs are the vibe this year. I love the entire After Laughter album and in my pursuit of other songs, I completely overlooked this–until one night I was scrolling through my Spotify library, and this song came on. I was on my feet immediately. By the end of this song, you’ll be out of breath from trying to keep up with the drums and guitar, only to have the lyrics slam into the forefront of your brain all of a sudden, you’re sitting on the floor thinking deeply about the current state of your life. (Paramore tends to do that to you).
- I know it’s over – jeff buckley
-
It’s my personal belief that spring is the season of new beginnings and yearning and no one does yearn better than Jeff Buckley. This song is so raw and thought-provoking, it’ll leave you speechless by the end of it. It’s the sound of a man on the verge of giving up but holding onto the beauty and tragedy of being human.
- Iris – the goo goo dolls
-
I declare this the song of the century. It truly is the perfect song for spring. I mean the instrument alone takes you on a beautiful journey. This is the kind of song that makes me want to stand in a festival crowd, under the pouring rain, screaming the lyrics at the top of my lungs. It feels like a release, and if anything, spring is a season of release and letting go.
- We are young – fun.
-
Graduations and weddings are nothing without this song and since spring is the season of both, it’s only fitting that this song finds its way on this playlist. I deeply miss the era of big boisterous pop songs that celebrated living in the moment and being young. This song is that era.
- Tonight – john legend
-
Not a lot of music from the 2010’s aged very well, but this song still sounds so fresh and sensual. Think: getting ready with the girls as the sun sets while the excitement for the night ahead sets in. Even though this song isn’t your typical hype song, it’s slow, sensual, and honestly just a fun listen– a perfect way to start the night.