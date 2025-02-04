This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

From different corners of the continent, these five books offer a great introduction to African literature. From timeless classics to modern tales, from lyrical prose to powerful non-fiction, the continent caters to us all.

Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe

Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart” tells the story of a wealthy and well-respected man, Okwonkwo, in the fictional pre-colonial village of Umuofia. Almost allergic to weakness, Okwonkwo is a self-made man; as a soldier, he earned his position as a strong warrior fighting in battles against opposing clans. His staunch refusal to be compared to his father, a known coward and gambler, leads him to reign over his household with an iron fist. “Things Fall Apart” explores the contradictions between tradition, wealth, family, and religion, throughout the onset of colonialism in Nigeria. The source of Okwonkwo’s strength, that many admired him for, becomes the source of his downfall. Full of twists and turns, Achebe demonstrates how quickly things can fall apart. Who pays for the sins of the Father? “Things Fall Apart” is an African classic that has inspired generations of writers–it would be remiss to not include it first on this list.

The Death of Vivek Oji – Akwaeke Emezi

“They burned down the market the day Vivek Oji died.” Starting from his death, “The Death of Vivek Oji” is a backwards retelling of the life of a charismatic queer person in modern-day Nigeria. In her grief, Vivek’s mother, Kavita, becomes obsessed with understanding her son’s life. She questions friends and family, revealing painful truths she had refused to confront while Vivek was alive. The multi-perspective narrative forms a damning tale of Vivek Oji’s life, not of Vivek–who lived more lives than they knew–but of his loved ones, whose unwillingness to accept Vivek fully forced him into the shadows of their lives. Despite the warnings in the title and the very first line, “The Death of Vivek Oji” is gut-wrenching and laced with a grief-ridden beauty. Akwaeke Emezi handles the unfortunate experiences of queer Africans with grace and honour.

Dust – Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor

A compelling tale of dysfunction of family and of nation, “Dust” begins with the tragic death of Odidi in Nairobi, Kenya in a period marked by its violence. As his father and sister bring his body back to their home in Turkana, memories of this family’s history are dislodged from their hiding spots. Owuor navigates through political, geographical, and familial pasts and presents. She tells the story of a crucial, yet forgotten region in a country battling to define itself; and that of a family fighting to find each other through disaster. The story is both distant and personal, complex yet self-explanatory. “Dust” tackles themes of betrayal, identity, colonialism, hope, and love. A tougher read than some of the other books on this list, but a fresh and welcomed perspective in the African literature scene.

Born a Crime – Trevor Noah

This book is a welcome change of pace. True to his trade, the South African comedian and global media personality, Trevor Noah’s biography “Born A Crime” remains one of the few books that made me clutch my stomach in laughter. Noah guides us through his upbringing as a mixed-race child to a Black Xhosa mother and white Swiss-German father born in the height of Apartheid, a racial segregationist regime in South Africa. Intentionally, readers are entranced by his mother’s bold character and humoured by his relationship with his brothers. Capturing the essence of apartheid South Africa is difficult in only one book, but in the re-telling of his own life–Trevor Noah paints a rather detailed picture of the Rainbow Nation’s origins.

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives – Lola Shoneyin