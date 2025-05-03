This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Have you been looking to get involved in research on campus? Are you hoping to gain more lab experience for graduate school applications? If so, you may have started searching for labs to join, only to discover that the process is both challenging and highly competitive. If you are looking to work in a science-based lab, look no further, as this guide will help you streamline your search process.

1. JUST ASK

Asking to secure a lab is the easiest way to start. If you took a class with a professor whose curriculum you enjoyed and built a good relationship with, ask them at the end of the semester if it would be possible to join their lab. This way, you can confidently start your research journey in an environment that you are comfortable with, and continue building your relationship with the professor, which can help you get a good recommendation letter!



2. COLD EMAILS

If you are interested in a specific line of research like microbiology or plant sciences, pull up the department’s faculty page and learn more about the research/publications that professors have contributed to. Then, email them with specifics — mention which research publication of theirs intrigued you the most, or how you would be able to contribute to their current research or lab’s mission. Generally, if you show genuine interest, you can expect a pretty decent response rate! Keep in mind that professors can tell the difference between mass emails and the ones you have crafted specifically for them.



3. ANNOUNCEMENTS

Sometimes, it can be as easy as waiting for a professor to post an advertisement seeking help in their lab. This can be done through the CMNS Undergraduate Weekly mailing list, although it is pretty rare. A better bet, however, may be to go through a specific database, like the CMNS Research Page.

Following one or more of these steps should accelerate your research lab search process considerably. Good luck- you got this!