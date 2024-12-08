The “Wicked” Movie’s Wickedly Good Marketing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

“Wicked” is no longer just a Broadway show — now it is also a cultural phenomenon and the magic can be seen on screen. As the curtain rises on a new era for the iconic musical, its marketing strategies are casting their own spell, creating an audience frenzy that rivals the spectacle itself.

From viral social media campaigns to immersive fan experiences, the latest chapter of “Wicked”, released in November, has proven that the power of storytelling goes beyond the script — it is a well-crafted business model that is turning the theater world green with envy.

From collaborations with major brands like Target and Stanley, to its viral social media presence, “Wicked” has been ‘Holding Space’ in everyone’s brain — and in their shopping carts. Whether it is a limited-edition Lego set or a fashion-forward sweatshirt, the “Wicked” brand is becoming as essential to your daily routine as your morning coffee.

“If anyone looks at pink and green they’re thinking Wicked, whereas a lot of other movies just put out commercials,” said sophomore electrical engineering major Elle Wearsch. “I feel like I’m seeing pink and green everywhere.”

Social media has been a central part of Wicked’s marketing magic, turning fans into digital advocates. With clever use of platforms like TikTok, Instagram and X, the musical has found a way to turn its catchy tunes and iconic characters into viral content.

From fan-generated memes to behind-the-scenes glimpses of on-set moments, “Wicked” has kept its audience not just engaged, but eagerly participating in the conversation. Eye-catching fanart has made “Wicked” a trending topic far beyond the Broadway crowd, transforming every post into a new piece of the show’s ever-expanding narrative. It is a digital phenomenon that ensures the magic never fades — on stage or online.

Katie Beltran, a sophomore public health and science major, said the film’s marketing strategies, such as the Vanity Fair lie detector test, have significantly increased her interest in the film.

With fans recreating the iconic battle cry from “Defying Gravity!” in impromptu sing-alongs, and others passionately explaining the rich lore behind the musical’s characters and themes, the film adaptation of “Wicked” has sparked a renewed interest in both the beloved Broadway production and the original Gregory Maguire novel all over social media.

From teasers that emphasize the spectacle of the musical’s most iconic moments to the use of social media to engage fans and generate buzz, the marketing team has skillfully tapped into the immense passion of the musical’s fanbase while also drawing in newcomers of all generations.

By harnessing both nostalgia and modern marketing techniques, “Wicked” is positioning itself not just as a film, but as an event that invites both longtime devotees and curious newcomers to experience the magic in a new way.