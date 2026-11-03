Sweatproof, Smudgeproof and Ready to Move: The Power of Long-lasting Makeup

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Between a packed class schedule, a workout and a night out, keeping makeup intact can feel like a full-time job. For dancers like University of Maryland freshman business major Natalie Brown, finding products that can keep up with an active lifestyle is a must.

Although dancers don’t always wear heavy makeup during their practices, they’re required to wear heavy makeup during competitions and recitals.

“For competitions and recitals, we have to wear a full face of makeup, like foundation,” Brown said. “On practice days, I just like to wear mascara and maybe some concealer and blush.”

With 14 years of dance experience, Brown has tried dozens of makeup products, with both positive and negative results. In particular, she considers two products essential to her competition day looks.

“I like to use the Rare Beauty pressed powder because I think it really makes everything lock into place,” Brown said. “I also like to use the Tarte eyeshadow palette because for some contemporary looks, we have to have very dramatic eyeshadow looks. I think it just has a very big variety of colors.”

For many athletes like Brown, figuring out a sweatproof makeup routine is a long process of trial and error. Brown is required to wear bold, bright lipstick during competitions. In the past, her makeup would frequently bleed onto the skin around her lips, worsening her confidence and the overall appearance of her makeup. Despite her issues, she found a way to combat this.

“I like to use my lipstick on the bottom lip and blot it onto the top lip, so it doesn’t make it go out of the lines,” Brown said.

For athletes like Brown, makeup isn’t just a requirement for performances, but also an important way to boost their confidence.

“[Makeup] definitely has [improved my confidence] because if you make a face, you can’t really tell because you have makeup on,” she said.

While sweatproof makeup can offer a practical solution for long days and intense performances, the perfect makeup look isn’t the only way to achieve confidence. Whether someone prefers full glam or a bare face, the real beauty is in feeling comfortable in their own skin.

“Even though I’m required to wear makeup for dance, my confidence comes from my ability to perform,” Brown said. “I’m most confident after I know I danced well.”