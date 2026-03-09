Spring Break In College Park: Why Taking Time Off Matters 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many Maryland students are counting down the days until the much-needed pause from classes and exams that is spring break. A week-long vacation from late nights in McKeldin Library, three-hour labs and trying to find a seat to study in the College Park Starbucks.

While the week is usually associated with traveling to warm places and catching up with family, it can also serve as a vital mental health reminder: Give yourself the chance to reset after weeks of academic pressure.

The stretch between the start of the spring semester and spring break can be one of the most demanding times of the year. Midterms, projects and the rush to meet deadlines before break leave many students feeling stressed, putting their mental well-being last on the list of things to do.

It’s important to remind yourself that this upcoming break can offer an opportunity to step away from academic routines to focus on resting and recharging.

“Spring break is really big for me because it’s the only break in the spring semester. It allows me to step away from the stress of my daily life and take time to recharge,” said sophomore art history major Abigail Archibald.

Mental health experts often argue that taking breaks during times of high stress is a necessity for recovery. Many studies, including one published in the National Library of Medicine, support the idea that longer breaks are needed to prevent impairments from prolonged strain.

A short break from academic responsibilities can prevent burnout, improve focus and help students to return to studies with a clearer mindset.

For some students, spring break isn’t about what the most extravagant trip to plan is, but rather, slowing down. A week’s escape from lectures, assignments and obligations gives you more room to breathe than you’d think — but some students argue it should be longer.

Sophomore neuroscience major Mckenna Schmell shared how she feels about spring break’s length.

“It feels like every time I finish one exam, another one is right after it,” Schmell said. “I think spring break should be longer so students can actually get enough time to recharge mentally.”

As the semester continues after the break, students often find that the return to academics feels like a fresh start, changing their mindset to be balanced and motivated. Using this school-allotted time to rest and reset provides more ways for you to support your well-being.