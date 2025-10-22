NINE COUPLES REMAIN IN MOST WATCHED SEASON OF DWTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Tuesday being an intense night on “Dancing With the Stars” (DWTS), one couple was eliminated, with nine remaining.

Season 34 includes fourteen celebrities, ranging from professional athletes to reality stars who are guided by professional dancers to compete for the mirror ball trophy. Each couple is given a week to plan and practice their dance. Each couple’s dances are then judged by four professionals and given a score between one and ten from each judge.

Tuesday night was “Wicked Night,” where each couple performed a dance to songs from the popular musical franchise, “Wicked.”

Whitney Leavitt from popular reality show, “The Secret Wives of Mormon Wives” joins the cast this season. Leavitt and professional dance partner, Mark Ballas, are currently in first place, scoring a 39 out of 40 last episode.

Scott Hoying from music group “Pentatonix” and professional dancer Rylee Arnold were eliminated from DWTS after scoring only a 32 out of 40.

“I feel so happy for the celebrities who get to express themselves on the dance floor. But I don’t always agree with the judges,” said junior psychology major Lily Valverde, a weekly viewer.

Social media influencer Alix Earle with partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy is making this season more popular than ever. The premiere episode alone drew in 8.13 million viewers within three days of airing.

Earle has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram and over 7.7 million on TikTok. Earle is known for her “Get Ready with Me” videos where she shares makeup tips and outfit suggestions.

Earle and Chmerkovskiy are in fourth place with a score of 35 out of 40 in the last episode.

“I enjoy DWTS because it seems like a wholesome way to escape the reality we live in. For two hours, I can tune in and focus on celebrities dancing, which is something innately comfortable,” said sophomore art history major Abigail Archibald, a weekly watcher and fan of the show.

Millions of people enjoy watching celebrities’ determination and dedication to learning how to dance.

DWTS airs new episodes every Tuesday night on ABC from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is available shortly after on Hulu and Disney+.