Harry Styles’ New Era: Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



After a 915 day break Harry Styles came out with his new single “Aperture,” marking the beginning of a new era with his new album “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.”

We say goodbye to fringe, boas and heart shaped sunglasses and say hello to something that feels more grown, like business casual, but still unmistakably Styles. The sparkles are a staple that never left, they are just more toned down into a more effortless, confident version of the aesthetic he’s known for.

With this new album, Styles opted for a change that stirred some mixed reactions among fans.

“It does not sound like Harry Styles,” some fans argued in Tik Tok comments.

That might be the whole point. This new era feels like a quiet challenge to expectations, pushing listeners to rethink what “his sound” actually means.

In an interview with Brittany Broski, Styles described the process of making this album as freeing and genuinely fun. And you can hear that. The music in this album he made for himself, experimenting with new sounds, melodies and even genres that do not necessarily fit into the boxes people have placed him before.

There’s a sense that he is not trying to prove anything anymore. “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally” feels less like a statement and more like an invitation to go out, dance and live a little.

“Maybe I have my hand on your shoulder, I’m like with you but it’s about you having your own experiences, it’s not really about me,” Styles said in an interview. “ It’s me saying experiencing life in this way is amazing and I encourage you to also go do that for yourself.”

There are moments in the album where the invitation to dance becomes impossible to ignore. Songs like “Ready, Steady, Go!,” “Taste Back,” “Pop” and “Dance No More” feel energetic, light and made for movement.

While a fan favorite “American Girls” adds a nostalgic touch that listeners can’t seem to get enough of.

That’s exactly what this era captures. It is not about reinventing himself completely but about letting go. Letting go of expectations, of labels, of the need to be anything other than just present. It’s a reminder that music, at its core, is supposed to feel good.