5 Cookies to Try This Holiday Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The joys of the holiday season include spending time with loved ones and one of the best ways to spend that time is making and sharing food together. Christmas cookies are a staple of this season, so here are five delicious treats that everyone can enjoy.

Sugar cookies are the Christmas cookie, and this vegan sugar cookie recipe from Nora Cooks makes a classic holiday treat into something everyone can enjoy, even those with dietary preferences. The recipe is an hour and 20 minutes total, and includes a recipe for icing plus tips on chilling and shaping the dough to perfection. The recipe yields two dozen chewy sugar cookies with less than 10 ingredients, making it an easy and rewarding process.

Another holiday staple is gingerbread cookies. This gingerbread cookie recipe may be daunting but yields soft, spiced cookies sure to impress at any holiday gathering. Sally’s Baking Recipes walks you through the prep process with step-by-step instructions, including how to decorate gingerbread cookies for maximum effect. The recipe is four hours and 10 minutes, but three of those hours are for chilling the dough. If you have the time or the craving, these cookies are worth a try.

There is nothing more classic than apple pie during the holiday season and these apple pie cookies from The Pioneer Woman pay homage in cookie format. This cookie is something of a mini pie, but it doesn’t make it any less delicious. The recipe takes 55 minutes to make and includes advice about store-bought vs homemade pie crust, along with the best kind of apple to use for this cookie. They can freeze for up to three months, making it perfect for eating after the holidays.

This M&M cookie recipe from Celebrating Sweets combines bright seasonal colors, chocolate M&M flavor and crunch along with a delicious chewy base. This recipe has a total time of 30 minutes, with prep and cook time combined, which makes it a quick and easy recipe for anyone in a rush.

Finally, these gluten-free chocolate mint cookies from Meaningful Eats highlight the quintessential Christmas flavor: peppermint combined with chocolate for a sweet treat. This recipe takes an hour and 35 minutes to make with step-by-step instructions and pictures to ensure a simple baking process. It is gluten-free, making it safe to enjoy for friends and family with dietary restrictions, and includes alternate instructions for a nut-free recipe.

These five recipes are sure to be a hit at any holiday gathering!