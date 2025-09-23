Why I Changed My Major

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was my freshman year, and I was so excited to start fresh at a new place like Manhattan, but I did not know what to really expect. After being a summer camp counselor for several years, I felt that I could have some level of interest in being an educator or some sort of educational role at a school. I did not want to start college as being undecided, just because I thought that would cause me to overthink and stress about all of the different possibilities. I decided to just take the easy route and declare myself a childhood/special education major with a concentration in Spanish, as Spanish was one of my strong suits.

I got into the groove of things pretty easily academically, but I found that as time went on, and as each semester went by, I started to have an “off” feeling. I enjoyed my group of friends, my time in general at college, but something was missing. And I felt it was something important. So, I decided to look at my college experience as a whole. By now, I was a sophomore and was almost at the halfway point of my undergraduate career. After all the lesson plan making, going to fieldwork to do observation hours, and experiencing the true environment of being an educator, I realized that this path was not meant for me.

I struggled with this thought, and I began to feel very anxious and sad to have “wasted” 3 semesters on something I truly did not feel was my passion. But then I looked into other majors I could be interested in. I wanted to pursue Spanish, but I wanted something that I could also be interested in and have a connection to. I’ve always been interested in politics, specifically global politics, and how different countries function politically. I decided that this would be a great opportunity to talk to my advisor and my mother for some more insight. I was nervous that my mother was not going to approve of this quick decision, but she was nothing but proud of me for realizing what I needed. And that’s when I realized, I had indeed not wasted 3 semesters.

After speaking with my amazing advisor, I switched to an International Studies and Spanish double major. It feels like one of the best decisions I have ever made in college. My classes are so interesting and feel like something I can truly pursue a career in. The aspect of traveling for my career to explore the way international politics function is something I am looking forward to, and I feel like this is the right path for me.

What I have learned from this is that college is about finding yourself. Whether that means finding your people, your passions, hobbies, or major, it is all about growing and evolving as a person. Those 3 semesters I spent rethinking my education major led me to the place I am now, and I am extremely grateful for that. I couldn’t be happier with the way my academic journey is going now. If you feel unhappy with your current major, do not be afraid or discouraged from changing it. It will not only make you happier, but it will also give you a feeling of fulfillment and confidence.