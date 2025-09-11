Un Verano En Puerto Rico: The Empowerment of Bad Bunny

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad Bunny’s newest album, “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS,” which translates to “I should’ve taken more photos,” is more than a compilation of songs. It’s empowerment, identity, authenticity, and culture intertwined. Bad Bunny, known as Benito, grew up in San Juan, Puerto Rico. It’s the most important place in his heart, where he can express himself and draw inspiration from. Bad Bunny’s album was already a global hit before the residency tour even started. The album gained recognition for its authenticity and emotional depth, becoming a cultural success. Every song demonstrates Bad Bunny’s growth as a performer while grasping ideas of resilience, empowerment, and individuality. One of the reasons this album resonated with many people was due to its genius mixture of reggaeton with plena, bomba, salsa, and other traditional Puerto Rican beats. People in Puerto Rico and the rest of the world relate to this music on a personal level because it evokes a strong sense of home and nostalgia, and recalls the rhythms that many people grew up listening to.

Bad Bunny brought “DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS” to life on stage when he began his residency tour in Puerto Rico this summer. For Latino communities, as well as Puerto Ricans, the residency tour itself became an important symbol of power. Bad Bunny created an environment where people could celebrate their culture and heritage through his music, forming an emotional connection with fans. Each concert brought people together, showcasing the resilience of the Latino community. He’s able to bring visibility to the Hispanic voices who can’t speak up for themselves. This tour helped spread awareness among the Latino communities, which is why this album reflects the authenticity of his culture and how proud he is to be Puerto Rican. The album cover is especially important since it speaks to the Latino community on an emotional level. The two plastic chairs against the plantain trees call back to family reunions, backyard conversations with your parents, cousins, and abuelos. It’s reminiscing about the good times spent together, filled with laughter, smiles, and sharing stories. The nostalgia and sense of community that define the Latino community are captured in this album cover.

I personally can relate to this album. In New Jersey, where most of my family’s relatives lived, I would go to many family gatherings as a child. These family events shaped many of my favorite childhood memories. My family would be sitting in the white plastic chairs in the backyard, enjoying the company of one another while listening to salsa, bachata, vallenato, and other similar types of music. I remember sitting on the chairs with my stuffed animals and even playing games with my cousins. I was moved by the image of the two chairs on this album cover because it captures the comfort and nostalgia of those times. Hearing Bad Bunny’s music makes this album feel even more important to me than ever because being Hispanic is such a reward and a blessing.

A song in the album that resonated with me and people around the world was “DtMF.” The lyrics recall the pain of losing someone, whether it’s the loss of a lover, a friend, or a family member, and the longing to hold onto those final moments together. For me, it brought back memories of family members I miss dearly, including my abuela, who passed away, and family members who still live in Colombia and Costa Rica. This song captures the feeling of wishing you could take one last photo with someone and have one last memory to hold onto.

To anyone reading this, I encourage you to take a moment to listen to Bad Bunny’s album and find out what you personally connect with the most. You don’t have to be part of the Hispanic community to feel its impact. Bad Bunny’s music allows people from all across the world to feel something, and in doing so, he brings everyone together. As Bad Bunny once said, “Vamos a disfrutar, que nunca se sabe si nos queda poco.”