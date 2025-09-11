TSITP Finale Predictions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hot girl summer? No, runaway bride summer! Each week, fans are on the edge of their seats awaiting the next Wednesday when they will silence their phones with a bowl of popcorn at their side to watch the new episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

For those who are unaware of the thrilling sequence of events that has led up to the most recent episode, the main character, Belly, has been in a love triangle with two brothers, Jeremiah and Conrad. Despite her on-again, off-again romance with Conrad, she has agreed to marry Jeremiah. Although she thought it was the best decision, due to her most recent whirlwind of a relationship with Jeremiah, a steamy beach encounter with Conrad the night before her wedding causes her to rethink everything. Jere ends up finding out everything, and after an emotional exchange of feelings, the wedding is called off, but Conrad does not know it, after being kicked from the wedding festivities. In search of a world without warring brothers, Belly jets off to Paris and ends up meeting some new people who encourage her to stay, and that is where the episode ends.

After much debriefing with friends and fellow obsessors of the show, so far, I have heard two predictions for the finale. The first one, which may be far-fetched, is that Belly finds a new love interest in Paris and forgets about her past in Cousins. The latest episode ends with Belly talking to a group of people she met in Paris, and one of the men gives her a charming look while trying to convince her to stay. Personally, I believe that this theory is unlikely due to her ongoing storyline with Conrad.

The second prediction, I think, is much more probable. I believe that Conrad will not be able to stay away from Belly, and he will fly to Paris to win her back. He is, after all, not one to back off from expressing how he feels in high-stress situations. I think this is a more likely scenario than her finding a new man after having so much history with her first love. So the question remains, what will Belly do? Will she return to the destroyed world she left behind with a new Frenchman on her arm, or will Conrad and she plan a new life in Paris, living happily ever after? I guess we will have to wait until next Wednesday.