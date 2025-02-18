Top Five Products for Healthy Hair

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Like many others, I’ve decided that 2025 is the year to take on my hair health journey. Over the past few months, there has been an influx of content on social media highlighting the best products for a healthy head of hair. Since beginning to bleach my hair a few years ago, I have struggled to find the right products that work to revitalize my hair and bring back its shine. As I’ve been searching, here are some of the products that have become my holy grail for hair.

Ouai Scalp Serum: Before beginning to use this product, scalp serums were never something that appealed to me. Through the winter, a dry scalp and ends seem inevitable, but this skincare inspired serum works to hydrate the scalp and support thicker, fuller hair. By targeting the scalp, it quite literally starts at the root of the problem, helping to soothe your dry scalp and thinning ends to create the appearance of thick and voluminous hair. In just over a month of use, I have noticed a huge improvement in the health of my scalp. Dream Cocktail Carb-Infused Leave-In Treatment: I learned about this product after asking a friend what they had used to get their hair looking so shiny and soft. The Dream Cocktail thickening treatment has become my new best friend. It binds a weightless carb-based complex to the hair’s surface, and when activated with heat, it adds mass and volume while simultaneously acting as a heat protectant. This product leaves my hair feeling smooth and soft after every blow dry. Brooklyn Bombshell Blowout + Blow Dry Spray: I am always on the lookout for a good heat protectant, something that will protect my hair without weighing it down. This blow dry spray from Amika does just that. This lightweight primer can be used on any hair type and protects from heat up to 450 degrees. If you are looking for a product that will protect your hair while also moisturizing and volumizing, this is the one for you. Rosemary Mint Hair Strengthening Masque: A hair masque is my absolute favorite part of my hair care routine. There is something so satisfying about feeling the moisture that a product will leave in your hair, and this rosemary mint hair masque’s thick formula is one for the books. Its nutrient-rich formula offers the nourishment and hydration that your hair needs, its rosemary scent leaving you feeling clean and refreshed. Even if I may not know how to use rosemary in the kitchen, I certainly do in the shower. Ouai Detox Shampoo: This last product has quickly become one of my favorites. While the products listed above nourish your hair and add what it needs, the build up from repeated use of these products often goes overlooked. This detox shampoo is formulated with apple cider vinegar and keratin to clarify your hair by washing away dirt, oil, and product buildup. It leaves my hair feeling squeaky clean for days.

Each of these products holds a different purpose, but together they have helped me begin to have the healthy head of hair I have always dreamed of! While each product stands as an added step to your routine, the silk and shine they leave you with makes it all worth it in the end.