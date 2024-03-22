Things Every Girl In Their 20’s Should Know

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Things Every Girl in Their 20s Should Know

By Samantha Keating

In my adolescence, I always envisioned my twenties as the years where everything in my life was figured out and I was a “grown-up.” I would discuss with friends how I’d probably be dating the love of my life until my mid-twenties and then have my first child before 30. Now being a 21-year-old woman, I cannot fathom how naive I once was. I thought turning 20 and being in your twenties meant the fun was over and real life and being serious takes over. I believe every girl in their twenties should know what exactly your twenties are for.

Your twenties are for going at your own pace

Being in your 20s is strange because you will encounter people in very different places. You may have friends who are engaged, married, or with kids. Or friends who are in school or friends who are traveling the world. There is no right path or direction. Wherever you are is OK, good things take time.

There is no right way to date

Go on however many or few dates you want to. Have one long relationship or never date anyone seriously. Whatever feels right for you is right for you. The media pushes so many misconceptions about what dating in your twenties should be like, but the reality is that it is unique to everyone.

Your 20s are for experiences and building blocks

You should be trying new things if you are comfortable! If there ever is a time to figure out what your likes and interests are, it’s now. There is no better time than the present to experiment with your interests and find what makes you happy. Even if what makes you happy changes, that is perfectly fine too.

Whatever makes you happy should be held onto and cherished

There is so much negativity in the world and happiness can be so underappreciated. We should be taking note of the things that bring us joy and embracing those things daily.

Here’s to your twenties and living them the best way for you and the way that you want!