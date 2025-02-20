The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If one word captures the promotion for the highly anticipated Wicked (2024), it would be “popular”! After the initial teaser posters were released in September earlier this year, Wicked has taken off in the merchandising sector of a wide array of brands and companies, and chances are, you have already seen some of it! If you are like me and are looking to get your hands on some of this limited edition merchandise, take a look below at some of the many collaborations that will change your style, for good (pun intended).

Makeup, Nails, Hair and More

Some of the biggest collaborations with the movie so far have revolved around the beauty industry. The beauty products associated with the movie are arguably the most diverse of all the collaborations so far: Consumers can find over a dozen colors of nail polish from OPI’s collection, an array of body and skin care products from Beekman 1802, and hair tools and accessories from Conair and Scünci, respectively. Most notably, r.e.m beauty, which is Wicked supporting actress Ariana Grande’s makeup brand, has released a collection of Wicked-themed products, including pink and green-inspired makeup sets, a PH adaptive lip oil, and facial glow drops. Other notable brands that have released collaborations include Patrick TA, One Size, IT Cosmetics, The Original Makeup Eraser, among others.

While many of these products can be found on their respective websites, Ulta Beauty and Target typically hold many of these collaborations, with some of them (including r.e.m beauty) being exclusive to Ulta Beauty. Amazon also sells many of the beauty products as well.

Apparel

When heading to see the movie, there’s nothing better than cozying up in a Wicked-themed sweater—and fortunately, plenty of stylish options are available. Target and Walmart both have great collections for women, men, and children and have a good range of designs for affordable prices. Forever 21 has a collection of fashionable clothing, including a full floral Glinda gown, that would be ideal for attending a showing, costume party, or Wicked-themed event. For those who have any kids asking for Wicked merchandise this holiday season, GAP has a great collection of cozy kids’ clothes; And do not fret, as Aerie also has a cute collection of comfy clothes for women.

A handful of fun shoe collaborations have been released as well! Aldo has a collection of fancy shoes for men and women, while Crocs is selling Elphaba and Glinda-themed clogs, along with a variety of jibbitz to decorate with! Forever 21 also has Elphaba and Glinda-inspired heels for lower prices. Along with their respective websites, most of these products can be found at DSW and DSW’s website.

Accessories

With great collaborations of different clothing and makeup come amazing accessories, and with Wicked, there are hundreds of accessories being sold! There is something for everyone: Jewelry, handbags, home decor, headpieces, scarves, keychains, toys, and many more are being sold at many retailers and online stores this month. You can even get advent calendars and ornaments to celebrate the movie and the upcoming holidays simultaneously! Some notable ones I found include phone and laptop cases from Casetify, pink and green handbags and tumblers from Vera Bradley, and a jewelry collection from designer boutique Muse x Muse, which has a collaboration with Wicked lead actress Cynthia Erivo that will have proceeds going to Dreams of Hope, an organization that supports youth LGBTQA+ aspirations.

Many accessories can be found in stores like Walmart, Target, and Ulta Beauty. Kohl’s and Claire’s also have great and affordable collections of accessories that include school supplies, home decor, jewelry, and more. Lastly, ETSY has great artists that make handmade jewelry and designs, including customizable Wicked merchandise.

Whether you plan to dress as Glinda and/or Elphaba, or simply want a small memento of this fun promotion and release, a seemingly endless amount of products are being produced and sold for consumers and Wicked fans to indulge in. There is something for everyone and with the upcoming holidays, these themed accessories make perfect gifts to others or yourself, and add a bit of Oz-inspired sparkle to everyone this holiday season.