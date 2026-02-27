The Essentials Every Girl Should Have in Her Purse 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a chronic bag switcher, I rotate my purse or tote to match every outfit or occasion. But no matter what bag I am carrying, there are a couple of essentials that always survive the transfer:

Lippie: No matter what, you always need a lip product in your vicinity. On the days I go without it, I feel uncomfortable and unconfident as my lips get chapped and dry so quickly. My personal favorite during the day is the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in the shade Mint. I love the natural gloss it leaves and the slight tingling sensation. On a night out, I reach for the Kosas Wet Lip Oil. I got it as a birthday gift from Sephora one year, and I have seriously never looked back. Whatever your go-to lip product is, don’t leave the house without making sure it’s safe in your purse.

Touchland Hand Sanitizing Mist: The New York Subways are gross, so I can never go anywhere without this by my side. I also have extremely sensitive skin and learned during COVID that most hand sanitizers are too harsh, or I am allergic to them. I have never experienced this problem with Touchland, and for that reason, they are my favorite, particularly in the Lavender scent.

Travel Perfume: If you are like me and have a slight fear of smelling bad, you need a travel perfume on hand. I always keep a mini spray or rollerball in my bag. Over the years, I’ve collected so many sample sizes from Sephora that I now keep one in almost every bag, so I never need to think about it.

Portable Charger: Not just any portable charger; the literal best portable charger from Charmast. It has built-in cords, so you don’t have to remember your own. It can charge multiple devices at the same time (AirPods and iPhone included), and the battery life is amazing. I never have to worry about my phone dying.

AirPods: The day I leave my apartment without my AirPods is automatically a bad day. I get motion sickness, so I can’t read on trains. So, music is non-negotiable, unless I want a forty-minute subway commute in complete silence or worse, listening to the chaos around me.

Wallet: I feel like this one is self-explanatory. For some reason, I cannot get Apple Pay to work, so I need to carry my cards, or else I am moneyless. There are so many cute and affordable options at places like Marshalls and TJ Maxx, but my favorite place to look is the local thrift store or even my older cousin’s collection of old wallets.

Hair Tie or Claw Clip: You never know when you might want to put your hair up. As someone who loves having her hair out of her face, this happens more than you would think. I love getting mine from Anthropologie or Amazon.

These are the true non-negotiables, but if I have a little extra space, I’d add these:

Tide Stick: I stain my clothes constantly. If I have plans that involve food, this is coming with me.

Water Bottle: I don’t believe in paying for water if I can avoid it. If it fits in my bag, it comes with me.

Merit Blush: If I have extra space, I love bringing the Merit Beauty blush for a quick touch-up during the day.