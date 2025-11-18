Thanksgiving Eve Outfit Inspo 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I always stress out about what to bring home from school to wear. So I am going to give you some Thanksgiving eve, Thanksgiving, or even a friendsgiving looks to make sure you’re ready to go out and have fun. I’m basing this off the weather in New York, but you can definitely warm these outfits up if you are somewhere warmer!

A good staple to bring home is a leather jacket. Thrifting one or a few of these is a great option. Abercrombie has this Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket that comes in brown and black and has some great reviews. On the less expensive side, there are plenty of options on Amazon that I have found, such as this Sampeel Leather Jacket Women Faux Oversized Motorcycle Bomber Coats that comes in over 5 different colors and seems like a good buy if you don’t want to spend a lot of money. Now let’s talk about outfits that you can pair with these jackets.

Jacket: Another winner from Amazon! I think this outfit can easily be dressed up or down.

Top: Something that is basic but adds so much to the outfit. If you get too hot dancing around, then take off that jacket!

Bottoms: Make sure you bring home your favorite jeans, so that you know you will love your outfit!

Shoes: Boots, boots, boots! Always elevate your Thanksgiving eve outfit and wear it again for your Thanksgiving celebration!

Jacket: Again, find a good warm jacket! I love this look because I am one of those people who thinks brown and black are the perfect combo!

Top: I think this is such a good piece to have in your closet. It’s warm and can be cute paired with jeans or a skirt!

Bottoms: I know you have a good black mini skirt. If not, let’s get you one! Not too short but still super cute. I love this one from Abercrombie, plus it has built-in shorts!

Tights: This is just a PSA to get some fleece-lined tights. They are a good thing just to have on hand, and you won’t be too cold! Amazon and TikTok Shop have so many options with a variety of colors.

Shoes: A comfy boot or shoe is needed if you are doing Thanksgiving Eve! I love a boot with a big heel or even just my lucky Air Force Ones!

And finally, if you’re going somewhere a little more dressed up, a nice cocktail dress is up your alley!

Jacket: Get a trench coat for the winter. It makes you look so put together and makes the look so classy!

Dress: A simple dress is perfect for a night out! This dress is long-sleeved, so you will be warm and comfortable.

Shoes: I think a cute or sexy kitten heel could really elevate this look!

To close out Thanksgiving eve, I think a cute handbag and some nice jewelry would top things off. I love a mini brown bag or my go-to black purse, something to hold the essentials: phone, cash, card, ID, gum, and lip gloss! I am a gold girl myself, so I have a bunch of jewelry packs from Amazon. I hope everyone has a happy, healthy, and safe Thanksgiving Eve!