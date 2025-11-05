Stop Comparing Yourself-Believing in Yourself is the First Step to Career Success

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first started my search for a suitable college or university with the resources I needed to reach my educational goals, I sought out close knit, safe, and successful schools for specifically childhood education. Manhattan fit that quota the best. Being that this program offers specific studies in chosen academic concentration, foundational methods of education and field experience and student teaching, I knew Manhattan would help pave the way for a successful teaching career. But what stumps me daily is the way teachers are treated, or looked down upon, throughout different media sources.

It’s dreadful scrolling through Instagram or TikTok and seeing so many burnt out teachers who either quit, change careers, or beg college students studying education to switch majors. I’ve found myself drowning in doubt when someone asks what my major is, and I reply with “Special Education” and they begin blessing me because of how draining my life is going to become. It’s not endearing to hear this, nor is it motivating. If anything, it’s absolutely terrifying. But when I stop listening to all those who believe teaching is a one way ticket towards a terrible livelihood, I notice all the beautiful things that come with this wonderful job.

Once you start to believe in yourself, you begin to forget all the second guessing you may have felt. I love going to fieldwork and observation hours where I get to sit in on a classroom and watch the teacher all day long interact with the students, lesson plan during preps, and sometimes they even let me help teach or plan with them! I’ve voiced my concerns to all the mentor teachers I’ve been with, and each of them have such different views on this topic. But the one similarity they always tell me is that if you loved it then and love it now, you’ll love it even more later.

Whenever I come across any negativity surrounding education majors or teaching careers, I remind myself that I picked this path for a reason. I stopped comparing myself to those who have left their teaching position, switched their majors, and begged for everyone else to do the same. My end goal isn’t based on money or career expertise, my end goal is to educate the next generation to be kind and generous people. I’m a true believer in self confidence being the best quality for a teacher. It’s not easy to walk into a classroom full of first grade students who are starting at a low level of academic knowledge, and expect them to walk out ready to achieve the next level of their education all based on what they learned from you, the teacher.