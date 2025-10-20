Song Recommendations For This Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air is chilly, the leaves are changing, and corduroy jackets are back. After months of putting up with the scorching sun and crowded spaces, fall is here, and I can feel it! This means it’s time to dig through my music library and listen to some warm and crispy tunes all season long. Here are song recommendations that are guaranteed to make the next few months feel cozier.

1. Well I Wonder by The Smiths: The soft guitar riff, the echoing sound of rain, and the melancholic lyrics make this song a long-term favorite. I love listening to this song on crisp mornings on my way to class or when I’m walking around my neighborhood.

2. Our Way to Fall by Yo La Tengo: I discovered this band while watching “Gilmore Girls,” and since then, I’ve familiarized myself with a good portion of their work. This song is a particular favorite because it has a sweet and relaxing tempo. It feels like late fall, and I should be driving down a tree-lined street in a small town.

3. Ordinary World by Green Day: Can you imagine my shock when I first heard this song? This band is primarily classified as a punk rock band, so when I first started getting into them, I automatically assumed all the songs would have a fast, piercing tempo. The acoustics in this song, however, surprised me. I love listening to this when I wanna tune out all the noise around me.

4. Outbound by After: I’m so glad I came across this band on Instagram. This single is among their most popular and for good reason. The band has such a unique and nostalgic sound. I feel like I’m transported back to 2009, and this song is playing on the radio in my mom’s car.

5. Autumn Town Leaves by Iron & Wine: This is the perfect song for a slow and uneventful morning. I love putting this on when I’m out and about, not doing anything in particular. I might be going to the store to pick something up, or I’m browsing my local Barnes and Noble for some new books.

6. Here Comes the Rain by Air Formation: This is one of those songs that reminds me why I love the shoegaze genre. I don’t know how else to describe this song other than that it has such a faint sound, but in the best way possible. It’s almost as if it’s not a song at all, but rather a whisper. This song is simply dreamy, warm, and best when you want to listen to something that won’t overstimulate you.

7. To Sheila by The Smashing Pumpkins: I love listening to this song during late nights in my room while I’m journaling or organizing things. I also find myself putting it on when I’m especially exhausted after a long day, and I need to romanticize my commute.

8. October by Laura Watling: This is one of those rare songs I came across when I was looking for new music this season. This song perfectly captures the excitement of watching nature quietly transform month after another.

9. Blue Bell by Golden Daze: This song is so mechanically sweet I can’t help but listen to it even when I’m not particularly sad. However, the song does end on a positive note, insinuating that whatever worries we are carrying this season will eventually pass.

10. Put Me Down by The Cranberries: There’s no way I wasn’t going to include this band on this list, after all, they are a staple for every fall-obsessed person I know.

11. Autumn Sweater by Yo La Tengo: This is another great song by this band. Since I discovered them through “Gilmore Girls,” I just associate them with the show, so when I’m out and about, I like to pretend I’m walking through Stars Hollow.

12. Re: Stacks by Bon Iver: This band is a must listen for me, especially on those cold, rainy days when I’m out all day. I love this song, and every time I hear it, I pretend I’m on a walk in the woods somewhere on the West Coast. This song is part of Bon Iver’s larger work, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” an album I suggest checking out if the soft and warm sounds of indie folk have persuaded you.

If your music library could use some new tunes, I hope you consider adding these to your rotation this fall. Whatever activity you indulge in this season, whether that be apple picking, browsing bookstores, studying at a coffee shop, going on a weekend road trip, or having a quiet day indoors, I hope these songs make every moment feel sweeter and cozier!