Slow Sunday Mornings and How They Improve Your Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One way I always describe myself is as a “homebody,” which basically means I love to lounge around at home, doing chores or relaxing. Being away at college definitely did not change that for me, even while I was living in the dorms. I would find ways to explore my mental health even when confined to the small four walls I had to live in during my freshman and sophomore year. Whether that be organizing the bins I had under my bed, throwing on a comfort show, and cleaning the fridge and microwave, playing some calming music while doing laundry, painting my nails, or making a cup of coffee, I enjoyed the time I had to unwind. Now being off campus and blessed to live with two of my best friends in a cute little brick home, I think I have fully mastered the slow Sunday resets!

The first step to having a successful slow Sunday morning is to have no steps. You should wake up, whether you had a restful sleep the night before or not, and start your day with a clear mind. DO NOT pick up your phone to start the day. I found that not looking at my phone till I completely get myself ready has completely changed my routine. I brush my teeth, wash my face, do some relaxing skin care, and put on a cozy outfit. My breakfast usually consists of avocado toast, some fruit, and a nice, warm homemade coffee. I always take vitamins after my breakfast as well to prepare my body for the day. Taking my time making and enjoying breakfast starts the morning on the right foot. I always eat breakfast, no matter what. This portion of the day is the most important because it lays the foundation for the rest of your day.

Another way I like to reset is to go to the gym or go for a run (or go for a run at the gym!). Preferably, I like to get out in nature and run to my perfectly crafted running playlist, which primarily consists of only Taylor Swift! Running outside and enjoying the sights and sounds of everyday activity is so enjoyable. This improves your health in unimaginable ways. You get some fresh air, some sunlight, all while doing physical activity to boost your mind and muscles.

That’s pretty much it! Wake up, take care of yourself, eat a yummy breakfast with a cozy coffee, and get out in nature! There’s nothing better than completing this morning routine and having the rest of your day to do little tasks and chores. It starts you off on the right foot. I’ve noticed such an improvement in my mental and physical health once I started using Sundays as “my days.” Whether I’m waking up in my college house or in my childhood bedroom back home, I will always stick to this specific routine. You really start to know yourself the more time you spend alone, and your greatest friend in life should be yourself!