Screening: “Seven”

“I just don’t think I can continue to live in a place that embraces and nurtures apathy as if it was virtue,” (Somerset).

How I Discovered Seven

In the summer of 2021, my friend group and I frequently found ourselves in our friend James’s basement. There, we consistently watched movie after movie, exchanging our opinions, which in most cases were in disagreement. But “Seven” was a rare occasion of widespread agreement, claiming this was, in fact, a good movie.

The Synopsis

Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) finds himself on the brink of retirement when he is brought in to tackle a homicide case. A new transfer, Detective David Mills (Brad Pitt), is put on to assist Somerset with this case. They come to discover several murders that follow one another, conclusively claiming the motive of these homicides to be related to the seven deadly sins. Chasing after each sin-induced murder, these two detectives work together to build a communicative partnership. Somerset also creates a bond with Mills’ wife, Tracy (Gwyneth Paltrow), who is not very keen on the new crime-filled city she lives in. The movie unfolds in a way that you would least expect, and keeps you on the edge of your seat till the last five minutes.

The Objective

As I stated, the murders are conducted meticulously to represent the seven deadly sins. With that in mind, it is clear that religion contributes to the storyline as much as the characters do. John Doe (Kevin Spacey), the serial killer, uses these brutal killings to send a message to not only the police but also the city of Los Angeles, where the movie is set. Because of his years on the force, Somerset has grown cold toward his line of work. He believed that his years of experience had revealed the normalized criminal behavior and selfishness amongst society. People have grown to become numb to wrongdoing and accept that immorality is standard. Mills tests Somerset in his beliefs, almost trying to minimize the severity of these crimes at first. While doing research, they both recognize the storytelling these killings provide. In a way, John Doe and Somerset share a common perspective: the world has become much too used to sin without consequence.

My Review

To me, “Seven” was not your average serial killer movie. I felt that it unpacked the sense of morality from both perspectives of a peacemaker and a martyr. When you recognize the details of these murders and the lengths to which John Doe would go just to make a point, you finally understand his overall message: “We see a deadly sin on every street corner, in every room, and we tolerate it,” he says. In John Doe’s belief, this was the only way to grab the attention of those around him. Overall, I really enjoyed the storytelling of this movie. It was fun to see how many things you missed throughout it after the first watch, so I definitely recommend you watch “Seven” more than once. This is a movie to have on repeat, to let the plot sink in, and to collect details to share amongst your friends. Enjoy your watch!