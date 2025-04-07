‘Red Bull Gives You Wings’: Are the Spring Flavors Really That Good?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’re at that point in spring where we all could use some wings to help us fly through the rest of the semester. For caffeine and energy drink lovers alike, Red Bull’s newest spring flavors are just the way to do that.

This spring, the energy drink brand released two new flavors: The Spring Edition and The Pink Edition.

The Spring Edition: This flavor is labeled as “grapefruit & blossom”. I found that this flavor isn’t overly sweet, especially compared to its spring counterpart, and overall, was very refreshing. This flavor quickly climbed to my second favorite of all-time after just a few sips. Bonus? It comes in the perfect lavender-colored can.

The Pink Edition: The other newly released flavor, “The Pink Edition” is labeled as “wild berry”. This one is certainly sweeter than the Spring Edition, and immediately reminded me of Jolly Ranchers. While it’s certainly sweet like candy, I surprisingly didn’t find myself getting sick of it as I sipped. In my opinion, this flavor would be the perfect base for a spring-inspired homemade refresher.

In doing this review of the new spring flavors, I would be remiss not to mention the other all-time favorites on my top 5 list. If you’re a little nervous for something new and want to stick to the tried and true, here are the flavors for you.

The Yellow Edition: Described as “tropical”, that’s exactly what this flavor brings you. This is my all-time favorite edition. Released as a limited time flavor in summer of 2014 and added to the permanent collection in 2015, I can say that this is the way to go if you want to bring some sun to your taste buds. It’s a guaranteed pick-me-up, even on the gloomiest days of the semester.

The Summer Edition (2024): Last summer’s unique edition, also known as “The Green Edition” can still be found on shelves, and for good reason. The curuba/elderflower mix is yet another flavor that focuses on the refreshing rather than the sweet, and is perfect for a warm day where your water and iced coffee combo just isn’t cutting it.

Original: Last but not least, a Red Bull review wouldn’t be complete without bringing it back to the basics. The original flavor, iconic in so many ways, remains one of my favorites no matter what new flavor the brand brews up each season. While the flavor is nameless, the original Red Bull is, in my opinion, the perfect mix of sweet and citrus without becoming overbearing.

So, for the next time you need to push through that stressful exam, lengthy workout or 10-page paper, crack open a can, spread your wings and take on the day with a little dose of spring-inspired caffeine.