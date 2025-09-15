Our Guide to the Best Amazon Tops

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are like me and do not always like to leave bed to shop for clothes for your upcoming weekend plans, then Amazon has you covered. Although your best clubbing fits may vary, one thing is true: the top is going to be the staple it needs to add “wow-factor!” Whether you are wearing a skirt, pants, or even shorts, your “going-out” top needs to be able to work with everything. After many trials and tribulations, I have compiled a list of some of my favorite tops I have found on Amazon that are both flattering for all and do not break the bank.

Cowl Necks

I have noticed that more and more people are wearing cowl neck shirts again, and I am obsessed! These tops are quite flattering, whether you are more busty or just want to show more skin, and they are so versatile. You can style them with leather skirts, long pants, or even a simple pair of denim shorts. Whether you are going out on the town with your girls or just have a fancy evening at dinner, this top can do it all!

Off the shoulder

An off-the-shoulder top is another one of the many tops that can be styled up or down. It is always a good option when you do not want to worry about sleeves or want to rock a high slick back. I like wearing off-the-shoulder tops during the summer if I am going out to brunch with my friends, and even a night out at the bar. Personally, I think they are some of the classiest tops out there, and will always make a statement!

Cut outs

If you are in the mood to show off some skin, but not everything, then tops with cut-outs are the way to go. These classy tops usually have a slit above the bust, showing just enough skin and leaving the rest to the imagination. I think they are the perfect tops to wear out to a fancy dinner before the club, the best of both worlds!

Lace Corsets

One of my favorite tops to wear out is a lace corset because they are both flattering and can be worn casually depending on your destination. They are the perfect “going out top” for local college bars, frat parties, and, depending on the bottom half, can be dressed up for a club night out with the girls. They are guaranteed to make people stare and pick you out of a crowd.