Now Trisha Paytas is in Euphoria Season 3? 

Euphoria, the smash hit HBO drama created by Sam Levinson, has officially announced the third and final season of the show, airing in Spring 2026. First airing in 2019, Euphoria took the nation by storm, featuring a group of high school students navigating through love, drug addiction, sexuality, and hardship. Euphoria fans have been in quite the drought, considering season two was released over three years ago, in January 2022. The season three announcement has not only revealed the return of fan favorite actors like Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, and Hunter Shafer, but also a new set of cast members, like Danielle Deadwyler, Natasha Lyonne, and… Trisha Paytas.

Those who do not identify with being “chronically online” might not understand the cultural significance of niche internet celebrity Trisha Paytas starring alongside A-listers. Paytas has been in the public eye since 2006, when she moved from Freeport, Illinois to Los Angeles, California, landing small roles in shows like Guinness World Records Unleashed, My Strange Addiction, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Stan Lee’s Who Wants to be a Superhero? She was featured in multiple music videos for artists like All American Rejects, Amy Winehouse, and Eminem. Paytas’ internet career began in 2007, when she began her YouTube channel originally dedicated to director Quinten Tarantino. Now being considered as one of YouTube’s “founding fathers,” it is hard to find one corner of the web that Paytas is not connected to, starring in multiple podcasts alongside those like Tana Mongeau, Ethan Klein, and Oscar Gracey, as well as having extensive (toxic) friendships with Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson, and David Dobrik.

How does this translate into her landing a role in one of America’s most popular television shows? For those who are up to date on the Trisha Paytas lore, you know that breaking out of the YouTube bubble and acting in large television and movie productions has been a longtime goal of hers. Just recently, in 2024, her dream began to take off, announcing that she had signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), opening the door for professional roles to come her way. Shortly thereafter, she took the internet by storm when she guest starred in Saturday Night Live alongside Paul Mescal. In December 2024, she starred in Trisha Paytas: Trishmas Live at New York City’s Beacon Theater. She then evolved to doing more Broadway-esque productions, like her Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream one night only production in February 2025, followed by her North American Eras of Trish Tour which hit thirty cities. Recently this month, it was announced that Paytas would make her actual Broadway debut, starring in the role of “Maxine Dean” in Beetlejuice’s second New York City revival in November. Her streak only continued when Euphoria announced their new cast list, her name included.

Real fans of Paytas remember that in February 2022, she posted a short video on TikTok, talking about an email she had received recruiting her for Euphoria season two. Of course, this never panned out, however, it truly is a full circle moment for Trisha and her fans. Are you going to be tuning into Euphoria season three to watch Paytas in her new role? (I know I will).