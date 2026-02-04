No Kitchen, No Problem- 5 No Cook Meals You Can Make in Your Dorm   

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Eating healthy and finding sufficiently filling foods while living in a dorm can be difficult to say the least. However, it is not impossible. Here are some easy meals to whip up in your dorm room when you don’t have enough time to hit up Lockes.

Crackers, Cottage Cheese, Avocado, and Everything Bagel Seasoning

Even if you are not a fan of these ingredients, you can substitute them (cream cheese, greek yogurt, etc.) because it is not only a filling meal but also appetizing. Spread cottage cheese on crackers with sliced avocado and a sprinkle of Everything Bagel seasoning for a salty and savory treat. Packed with protein and healthy fats, you can make sure you are getting the nutrients you need. Making it the perfect midnight snack or quick lunch.

Salad Kits

Premade salad kits are a life saver for quick and easy dorm meals. Mixed greens, toppings, and dressing; no cooking required (just a little mixing). If you want to dress it up a little, you can add some eggs or chicken for a more filling meal and eat it straight out of the bag for minimal cleanup. Many stores also have a variety of salad styles.

Greek Yogurt Power Bowl

Greek Yogurt is protein packed and appetizing every time. There is little chance of messing it up. Top it with granola, chocolate chips (cacao nibs if you’re on a health kick), peanut butter, or mixed berries for a delicious meal. Fully customizable and high in protein, it is the perfect breakfast meal or post class snack.

Makeshift Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Boards are not just for fancy dinner parties. With some sliced cheese, nuts, fruit, crackers, and some deli meats, you can make a gorgeous meal on a paper plate. Not only is this appetizing but also a perfect meal to share with friends and roommates, however that choice is left up to you…

PB & J/Banana Sandwich

A classic you would eat in elementary school but revamped. Peanut Butter and jelly provides carbs and protein for a perfect pre-workout meal while the banana adds potassium and fiber. It’s a cheap meal that requires 5 minutes at most with a little slicing and spreading.

Living with minimal supplies and money doesn’t mean you can’t eat well and make sure you are energized for long school days. Keep these 5 easy meals in mind next time you need to whip up a quick spread, no heat.