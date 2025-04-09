Never Fully Dressed Without Mascara: Top 5 Most Affordable Mascaras

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always had very long eyelashes, BUT, because of my Irish lineage they are very light, a compliment of my blonde hair. When I started wearing mascara, I noticed that my lashes became more visible and elongated, and ever since then I was hooked. It was my favorite part of my makeup routine! However, as I got older I wanted to branch out and try different brands, but many of them were extremely expensive. So without further adieu, here are my top 5 favorite mascaras that will not break the bank!

Although this mascara is on the more expensive side, it is my most recent favorite! It offers both advances in volume and length and is still great for layering. In my own experience, this mascara does not clump, and is also great for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers like myself. My favorite aspect is that not only does this mascara make my lashes look longer, it also separates them, giving a fake lash effect. I am constantly getting compliments when I wear this mascara, it certainly lives up to its name!

This mascara is another great option from L’Oreal. One of its most well known contributions is its ability to lengthen your lashes up to 60% longer than their natural state! It is one of my favorites as a finishing layer to add some length and separation. My favorite feature of this mascara is its long and skinny applicator that allows for specified concentration on certain areas that need a bit more help. This specific shade, Carbon Black, is my personal choice because it adds a more intense black pigment, giving the lashes more of a pop!

This brand is notoriously inexpensive and one of the best on the market for being so cheap! I use this mascara everyday as my go-to volumizer. It has a thick applicator brush that allows for a magnificent amount of volume in one stroke. Not only is this mascara amazing for thickness, it is also paraben and cruelty free, vegan and fragrance free.

This is one of the most popular mascaras on the market! It offers both volume and length, and is long lasting yet also easily removable. I have used it a handful of times and it is one of my favorites when I need a quick swipe that offers everything I need. It is great for layering because the wand is a perfect combination of thickness and length, making it very versatile. This mascara will guarantee sky high lashes for sure!

I think this was everybody’s first mascara. Not only is it cheap, extremely effective, and always a safe bet in getting the job done. It gives both length and volume and the brush allows you to penetrate harder to reach areas such as the inner and outer corners. This specific Maybelline mascara has a couple different brush options, so you can pick which one is best for you to meet your needs. This is the perfect mascara for beginners and avid users alike!