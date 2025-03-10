The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Suddenly it’s forty degrees in NYC and everyone has decided its spring. Let’s face it, we’re all tired of the cold. So instead of wearing the same jeans and t-shirt combo that’s so last spring semester, here are five of the cutest flowy skirts for the spring 2025 season that will elevate any look:

My personal favorite is the Sandra White Tiered Maxi Skirt! It is a perfectly comfortable, very flowy spring skirt from Cabana Club Boutique. The bright white of the skirt can really pop with a pastel tube top or baby tee, and can also be dressed up with a cowgirl boot, leaving you comfy and cute in class and at any NYC cafe! You can purchase the Sandra White Tiered Maxi Skirt on the Cabana Club Boutique website or in person. Not a fan of white? No problem! The Sandra Tiered Maxi Skirt also comes in black, retailing for $64 dollars. Why not add an adorably comfortable skirt to your wardrobe this spring? The Maui Fuchsia Floral Midi Skirt from Cabana Club Boutique comes in second place! The sunset orange and fuschia pink color combination remind me of my favorite sherbets and summer, so what’s not to love? The skirt is very airy and light, perfect for those warm spring mornings and hot summer days. According to the Cabana Club Boutique website, the skirt is a midi length, mid rise, has a ruffle hem, and an elastic waist. While it may not be the most flowy skirt, it is definitely perfect for the transition into spring and summer. It will surely brighten up your semester and have your friends asking where it’s from. The skirt currently retails for $68, and can be ordered online directly from Cabana Club Boutique’s website. You can also shop at their in-store location in Hoboken, NJ! Honestly, can anyone really choose a favorite? Boho Pink’s Milos Aqua Blue Tiered Maxi Skirt is to die for! I mean, who doesn’t want to look like Sophie from Mamma Mia having the time of her life on Kalokairi island? This skirt is perfect for a hint of color and boho vibes. What better way is there to celebrate the end of the spring semester than with an adorable maxi skirt? The Milos Aqua Blue Tiered Maxi Skirt retails for $79, and you can order it straight to your dorm from the Boho Pink website! Speaking of Mamamia Mia summers, Hollister’s Tiered Maxi Skirt in the ‘Navy Pattern’ is absolutely adorable. The pattern just screams ‘Greek island vacation’, and what’s not to love about that? Even if you are stuck in class on a beautiful spring day, this skirt will leave you feeling like you’re on a boat in Mykonos! This skirt retails for $44.99! As a tall girlie, I also love that Hollister offers petite, regular, and tall size options! Last, but certainly not least, is the Maia Floral Midi Skirt from Altar’d State. Not only are the blue and ivory florals of the skirt adorable on their own, but Altar’d State sells a matching floral top! This outfit would look adorable at an Easter brunch with family and friends. You can even pair the skirt with white sneakers and a baby tee, and head to class or a thrifting trip to the city. Either way, this is a great option to elevate your style this spring!

Whether you want to feel like you’re on vacation or have a cute outfit you want to plaster on your Instagram (as you should), a flowy maxi skirt is always a must-have!