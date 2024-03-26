The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

I have been in a relationship for over two years. This may feel like a drag if we were to do the same things every day, over and over again. In a relationship, things can get boring if you don’t change things up. I have been in past relationships when I had to end things because I was so bored with how the relationship became. The spark was gone and we were in the same everyday routine. When you are in a relationship, it is important to keep the spark alive by making sure that you spend quality time with each other, be adventurous or travel, learn their love language, turn off your phone, and make a conscious effort to keep the spark going in the relationship. Things won’t get better, or the flame won’t grow brighter unless you add fuel to the fire.

To keep the spark in your relationship alive, you need to make sure that you make time to spend with each other. I don’t mean getting Locke’s in between classes. It is important that you set time aside to spend time with your significant other. This may include going on walks, spending time playing games, watching movies, or going on little dates. Anything that you have to take real, quality time out of your day to do. You can create a date night which can be bi-weekly. This is important because you will schedule time to hang out with your partner, even when life can get crazy.

Be adventurous and travel! The vacation I took with my boyfriend to the Dominican Republic was the most memorable trip. I loved everything about the place, as well as being there with someone I love. Being able to go to another country and be adventurous in a new place neither of us had been to was a completely different experience than I could have ever imagined. This trip kept the spark in our relationship and even allowed us to love each other more. We were able to create a new experience with each other and life long memories that just make us smile so much.

Learning your significant other’s love language is by far one of the most important parts of keeping the spark alive in a relationship. The love languages your partner may have include gift-giving, quality time, words of affirmation, acts of service, and physical touch. By learning your partner’s love language, you will be able to love them in the way that they need. If they love physical touch, you may want to hold hands and give more hugs than if their love language was words of affirmation. You can show your love to your partner more if you do little things that will make them happy.

Turn your phone off. When you hang out with each other, it doesn’t count as quality time unless there are no distractions. Your phone can be a huge distraction, especially if you are not living in the present moment with your partner. Your partner may also be upset, without you even realizing it, if you pay more attention to your phone rather than them. It is disrespectful to put this little piece of your life (your phone) before your future (the person you are with).

It is important to make love a conscious choice. You should wake up every day and choose to love the person you are with. You should decide how you are going to love them and what the most important part of being with them is. Dating someone and keeping the spark between you and your partner needs to be a conscious effort. Things won’t remain the same in your relationship unless you strive every day to make your relationship better.