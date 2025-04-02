Happy and Healthy: Sunscreen Recommendations for Glowing Skin

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love the sun. I always have, and I’m pretty sure I always will. For me, there is nothing quite like feeling the warm rays of the sun infiltrating my skin. While I do love the sun, I certainly do get burnt from time to time. As I’ve gotten older, I have grown to understand the importance of wearing sunscreen every day, not just when you’re at the beach. Wearing sunscreen every day works to protect your skin from harmful UV A and UV B rays, reducing the risk of skin cancer, premature aging, and sun damage. UV rays can still be harmful on cloudy days, making it even more important to find the right sunscreen that can fit into your day-to-day. As the summer quickly approaches (although not quickly enough), here are some face and body sunscreens that will leave you feeling glowy and beautiful! Ditch the sunburn this summer and protect your precious skin.

Suntouchable Woah Glow SPF 30

When it comes to implementing the use of sunscreen into your routine, the best way is to find a day-to-day face product that can serve as not only a sunscreen but can also be the perfect base for your makeup. My go-to for about a year now has been the E.L.F. Suntouchable Woah Glow SPF 30. This product combines a glowy sunscreen with a tinted makeup primer to give you shine. It can be worn by itself or under makeup to make sure your skin is protected from the UV all day. It’s $14, and one bottle lasts for about 3-5 months with everyday use. It applies smoothly and leaves your skin hydrated and protected throughout the day.

Hawaiian Tropic Weightless Hydration Lotion SPF 50

Hawaiian Tropics has the perfect sunscreens for sitting by the pool or sunbathing at the beach. I have tried all sorts of sunscreen lotions, but I keep coming back to this one time and time again. The last thing I want to feel after a day out in the sun is somehow both greasy from my sunscreen, but also dry from the heat and sun. The lightweight and hydrating formula of this lotion helps to prevent just that, leaving your skin feeling protected, hydrated, and soft. It seeps into your skin quickly and doesn’t leave behind any white cast. Instead, it leaves your skin with a glowy sheen. You can also get this product at a lower strength, SPF 30, and in spray form, allowing you to choose which one is the best fit for your skin! As a bonus, it does not include oxybenzone, a chemical that has recently been questioned for its use in many popular sunscreen products.

Equate Broad Spectrum Sunscreen, SPF 50

I am a sucker for a bargain, and as a college student, I am always looking for products that have the most bang for my buck. The Equate broad-spectrum sunscreen from Walmart does exactly that. At only $12.48 for a 32 oz bottle, you can get an easily blendable and translucent sunscreen that leaves a light and hydrated feel on the skin. Being a sport sunscreen, it is perfect for those who are active throughout the day or if you find yourself stuck outside in one of those above 90-degree days. One negative is that it is not reef-safe, so it is recommended for use at the pool or on the go. This sunscreen is a great option for quick and lasting protection.

BONUS: Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter

Sunscreen is extremely important to protect yourself in the summer, but with that being said, revitalizing your skin after sun exposure can be just as important. My favorite way to do this is by using an after-sun lotion. There is no better feeling than getting home from the pool or beach, taking a nice shower, and moisturizing after. One of my favorites is After Sun Body Butter from Hawaiian Tropics. With coconut oil, shea butter, and avocado oil, this lotion leaves you feeling refreshed and moisturized after a long day in the sun. Fun fact: mixing this with a little bit of tea tree oil will heal a sunburn overnight too!

The most important thing to remember when looking for sunscreen this summer is to find what works best for you and your skin! Whether it be something protective and long-lasting or moisturizing and layerable, there are plenty of options out there, allowing you to find the perfect fit. As the weather gets warmer, don’t forget about just how important sunscreen really is!