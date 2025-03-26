The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many times during high school or freshman year, I would put on a cute outfit and just leave my hair down unstyled. I have since come to realize that your outfit is only as good as your hairstyle to go with it. If you are like me, and you struggle with curling your hair or doing extravagant hairstyles, here are some hair accessories you need to elevate any outfit:

Claw Clips:

These are a tried and trusted hair accessory, for when you are having a bad hair day or just want your hair out of your face. A go-to claw clip can elevate your lazy day outfit to an effortless put-together look. I also love to use a mini claw clip when I am doing a half-up half down, just to make a fifteen-second hairstyle turn into something classy. I like to get my claw clips from Amazon, Shoppers Drug Mart, or if I want something a bit fancier, you can check out Anthropologie.

My entire FYP and Pinterest explore page has been taken over by French pins, this is simply one of the classiest, sleekest hairstyles you can ever do in my opinion. It is definitely targeted to those after a low-maintenance clean-girl aesthetic. The only negative I would say is it is so difficult to master properly doing it, I have watched hundreds of tutorials, and I still can’t figure it out. If you think you may be more skilled than me, please consider a French pin, and can’t wait to see it around campus.

Ponytail Cuff

This is a new accessory, I am trying it out, and I love it. As someone who struggles with getting their slick backs perfectly slicked back, or wants to hide her grown-out curtain bangs sticking out at the end of her ponytails, this is a cool accessory that creates an effortless chic look. I got mine from Anthropologie, but you can pick them up from Amazon, Temu, or Kohls.

Mini Hair Elastics

This should be an absolute staple in every girl’s hair accessory collection. They are perfect for tiny braids, half-up half-down hairstyles, and even for ponytails (if you don’t have thick hair). You can even get them to color match your hair (blond, brown, and black). I personally have a 300-pack of black mini hair elastics from Scunci, that I believe will never ever run out.

Ribbons

I am a huge fan of the bow trend and love to tie little bows in my hair. So, it is awesome to always have some form of ribbons in your hair accessory collection. My absolute favorite is some ribbons my best friend crocheted for me one year from my birthday. But, I have also saved random ribbons from gifts I’ve received, just to tie a bow in my hair later. I think it gives such a dainty girly look to any outfit.

Tiny Clips

Another fave of mine is tiny clips, I again have grown-out curtain bangs that are in a very awkward length to style, so I love using mini clips to keep them out of my face while also creating a fun hairstyle. I took my mini clips off an orchid that was sent for my 19th birthday, but you can always buy them from Amazon or Temu.

Zig Zag headbands

These are a new fave for me, especially on a day when my hair is very greasy and in desperate need of a wash. I find it hides the greasiness of my hair and creates a nice oomph to my hair that always gets me tons of compliments. I think it looks so cute on everyone, and it is such an easy hairstyle to throw on. I use the Kitsch Zig Zag Headbands which you can get from Amazon, CVS, and Temu.

So next time you are getting ready in the morning, and you feel your outfit needs a little something extra, try out one of these hair accessories to elevate your look!