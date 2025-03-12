Getting to Know Yourself: Solo Dates to Take Yourself On

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a single girlie, in a long-distance relationship, or just need some one-on-one time with yourself, there are so many activities that are perfect for taking yourself on solo dates. While it can seem daunting to spend time alone, it can be incredibly beneficial for your mental health and self-growth. As someone who spent last summer in NYC alone, I had many weekends to discover my favorite spots to go solo. Here are some of my top places for treating myself that you might love as well.

Thrifting Dates:

I’ve always been big on thrifting, and one of my favorite things to do on weekends is finding new, affordable places in the city to buy unique pieces. Some of my favorites include MyUnique, just down the street from campus, and Buffalo Exchange in Chelsea. Pop your favorite playlist in your headphones, hop on the train, and treat yourself to a new fit! Nothing boosts your confidence more than a new outfit that not only is easy on your wallet but unique to you. Many of my semester-long closet staples came from my summer thrift trips. Bonus points if you stop to grab a coffee somewhere along the way!

Museum Dates:

While in the movies, museums are branded as a perfect place for a romantic evening, don’t hesitate to take yourself to one. If you’re anything like me, looking at art is a grounding and relaxing experience that can take you out of the crazy hustle and bustle of everyday life for a moment. I’ve gone to museums with others and alone, and I can honestly say that oftentimes I preferred my solo experience. Going alone also meant I was able to walk through at my own pace and look at exactly what I wanted to without needing to worry about anyone else. Not to mention, with a NYC college ID, most museums in the city will let you in for free – what can be better than that?

Broadway Dates:

Going to a Broadway show is one of the most underrated solo dates. I utilize the lottery system – it’s free to enter, and you can submit to multiple shows at once to up your chances of winning one. There are so many platforms to use, including BroadwayDirect and LuckySeat, among others. Often, you’ll win a lottery much easier by submitting a form for a single ticket rather than for two. It’s one of the cheapest ways to see Broadway shows, and sitting in a dark theatre, I promise no one looks twice to notice that you’re alone. It’s such an immersive experience, and going solo to shows has become one of my favorite ways to treat myself and experience what Broadway has to offer.

Coffee Shop Dates:

While this might be the most basic one on this list, it’s one of my favorites. Nothing beats the vibes of a local cafe on the weekends with your headphones in, your favorite latte in front of you, and a great story in hand or your laptop to get some work done. I always find myself to be the most productive in coffee shops, as it provides a change of scenery different from my everyday life. Finding different coffee shops throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and even Brooklyn is a great way to experience what different NYC villages and boroughs have to offer. If you’re not looking to travel far into the city, Riverdale has some amazing options. Some of my all-time favorites include Mon Amour on Broadway and 238th and Moss Cafe on Johnson Ave.

NYPL Date:

While it can be busy at times, one of my favorite places to go work for a few hours is the New York Public Library, next to Bryant Park. The inside of the library looks like a museum itself, and inside has a large area to work – not to mention the gorgeous views of the city skyline you can take in through the high windows. Library cards are free and easy to get, with NYPL even making trips to campus to allow students to sign up in the easiest way possible. Need an added bonus? Starbucks has a takeout window directly across the street from this location, so you can grab your favorite bev before getting down to business or as a sweet reward before heading home.

So, whether you take my suggestions or stalk your TikTok to make a bucket list of locations, take yourself on that date. You deserve it!