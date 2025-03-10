The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

As college students, it can be challenging to invest in certain beauty products due to such high costs. As much as some of us love to treat ourselves to a Sephora lippie once in a blue moon, it is hard to afford many of the products marketed to us every day. Luckily, for the last few years, drugstore beauty brands have stepped up their game, with some products being considered direct dupes for luxury brands or even better. In this article, I will break down some of the best drugstore beauty products to have, no matter what your collection may look like.

Lippies

I have one too many lippies in my collection, so I feel that I have the most knowledge on the best lip products to invest in. I think we can all agree that the Elf Lip Oil is probably the best drugstore lip product to come out this last year: It has great shades (including shimmers!), is hydrating, and most importantly, is super affordable. The CoverGirl Clean Fresh Yummy Gloss and Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil are also great staples to have, both of which also smell amazing.

Primers

There have been so many great primers that have come out over the last year. One of the most notable is the Elf Power Grip primer, a great dupe for the MILK Hydro Grip primer. Elf captured the same super strong stick grip of the MILK product but at a fraction of the price. NYX also stood out with their Face Glue primer that is shaped like a bottle of Elmers glue and has been a favorite due to its good grip as well as its cute and creative packaging. Most recently, Milani has come out with a Conceal and Blur primer, which has been proven to be a great primer for an airbrushing effect on the skin and blurring imperfections.

Blushes and Bronzers

There have been so many blush products that have blown up in popularity recently, but NYX was on the top of the charts this year with their butter melt blushes and bronzers, which consist of great natural-looking colors and are very blendable. If powder products are not your ideal consistency, Milani has also released cream blushes and bronzers that pack great color and blend smoothly.

Base Makeup

I truly think that base makeup products in the drugstores have gotten exponentially better over the last few years, and once again, Elf has been one of the top companies to do this. Elf released their Soft Glam Satin Foundation last summer, and it has become a staple in many collections: It has a nice satin sheen, a good shade range, and is only 8 dollars, a price that is hard to beat these days. L’Oreal has also been a staple when it comes to their Infallible foundation; it has good coverage and is long-lasting, and also has other variations such as the powder and pro-matte foundations. For those who are not big on foundation, L’oreal also just came out with a Lumi Glow Natural Skin Tint that is lightweight but gives a glowy, natural look. In terms of concealer, NYX has come out with a great concealer serum that is light yet gives good coverage over dark circles and imperfections.

Eye Products

When it comes to eye products, there are a variety of good and affordable ones that can be compared to luxury products in quality. In the mascara category, Essence has become a game changer at providing affordable and quality mascara in various offerings, such as waterproof, curl, false lash look, and most recently, their “Call Me Queen” mascaras that prevent clumping and give a bolder look. In terms of eyebrows, NYX has a variety of brow products that all provide great quality, most notably the Brow Glue and Lift and Snatch pen that shapes and fills in eyebrows naturally.

Skincare and Haircare

The drugstore has some of the best skincare products that you cannot go wrong with. The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser caters to all skin types, and the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch provides effective pimple patches at affordable prices. There’s another company whose products have been proven to be affordable and that has a variety of products for everyone: Bubble. With memorable packaging, various offerings, and a variety of trial kits, Bubble is a great brand that caters to all different skin types and has blown up over the last few years.

When it comes to freshening up, many great products can make your hair and body feel good. The L’Oreal Ever Pure collection has become a favorite in many hair routines due to its strengthening shampoo and conditioner, along with its various hair masks. Similarly, Tree Hut’s array of body scrubs, body washes, and scrub and shave oils have leveled up body care routines and make skin feel nourished and healthy.

These are just some of the many products at the drugstore that have become successful due to their quality, price, and offerings that cater to anyone. If you are looking to have a good beauty routine on a budget, these are some of the staples that anyone could and should have in their collection.