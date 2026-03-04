Bring Back ‘Inconveniencing’ Yourself for Friends 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout our lives, we battle with the idea of friendship and what it truly means to be a friend. In childhood, friendship is simple; you play together on the playground and trade friendship bracelets without a second thought. In adolescence, it becomes more complicated. There are fallouts and heartbreaks, identity shifts, and an influx of hormones. Friendship starts to shape who you are becoming and who you want beside you. It determines who you sit with at lunch, who goes prom shopping with you, who you invite to sleepovers, and who you confide in when things fall apart. By adulthood, you believe you understand what friendship means. You become more selective and intentional. The friendships you care for during this time often become lifelong bonds or lessons that shape your character. But somewhere along the way, our responsibilities grow, and self-love intensifies; friendships can lose priority. Growing up sometimes means letting friendships fade because of convenience, but what happened to inconveniencing ourselves for the people we care about?

Friendships are meant to be fulfilling and meaningful. They should feel balanced, 50/50 in effort, support, and presence. But balance doesn’t always look equal. Sometimes maintaining a friendship requires giving more than your usual share. It may mean sending out the first text repeatedly, making plans, or going out of your way to spend some time together. Just like romantic relationships, friendships are not always emotionally, physically, and mentally equal at every moment. Without romantic attraction, friendships still carry many of the same values: trust, loyalty, and care. And they require effort to sustain them.

Bringing back the idea of inconveniencing ourselves for friendship feels odd in a culture that encourages detachment and putting yourself above all else. While boundaries and self-respect are important, there is something special about choosing to show up even when you don’t want to. Real friendship sometimes looks like rearranging your entire schedule or listening attentively when your friend needs you, even when you are exhausted. Willing to stretch beyond your comfort zone makes the bond stronger and more resilient.

At the end of the day, meaningful lifelong friendships are built to withstand the bare minimum. They are built on consistency, effort, and intentional care. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day! There will be seasons when that balance shifts, but choosing to show up for one another, even when it requires a little more, is what makes true friendship.