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Mt Fuji Japan
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Manhattan | Life > Experiences

A Poetic Reflection Abroad: Japan 

Sienna Gallus Student Contributor, Manhattan College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m not worried about youth cut short anymore  

When I am somewhere new, I return to a little girl – sometimes to teenaged sorrows–, always 

return to an eagerness to explore 

Like John Bowlby wrote, I have a secure base  

so I am not scared to witness fresh geographies and people  

Before three Buddhas at Toshogu in Nikko, my face: wet. 

Felt something expand in me: 

intangible purge / 

a deep joy. Wished my dad had seen it.  

Wished we could be healthier in our heads and in our bodies. Wished it and wrote it.  

Paid 200 yen.  

The monk will bless it tomorrow morning.  

The first real thing I’ve prayed for in months  

My childhood friend asks me over the phone if she can paint me [nude] for her art course assignment: 

I’m undressing for the onsen wondering if she will include the scars on my knees  

Public bath: I get so hot, head throbbing  

This is my chance to be comfortable,  

unclothed, to relish in the normalcy of nakedness in this space 

This society feels at odds with itself: 

  • Wrinkleless, pleated pants 
  • Perfectly-tucked collared shirts 
  • High heels 
  • Not a hair out of place 
  • Conservative dress–even in the night, at bars 
  • Porn magazines in the convenience stores 
  • Thirteen American dollars for a night with a woman on the street corner. 
  • The sexworkers dress more professionally than me on any given day  

Eloiza falls asleep against my shoulder on the train  

I try not to move so she can rest 

the women across from us make a heart with their pointer fingers and thumbs 

Physical contact is not the standard in Japan and so I wonder if they are  

mocking us or if they wish they lived in a country where they could hold hands down lantern-lit alleyways 

without feeling watching eyes 

I look bloated in pictures and wonder how that can be when I’m walking 20k steps a day and eating non-American food 

Maybe it was that bad sashimi I ate days ago. 

Yusei advises not to drink a particular electrolyte water at 7/11 

“It will make you fat” 

He had only eaten one serving of yogurt that day, mind you  

Laugh the exhaustion away and drink the foot pain down down 

Love that no matter where I am in the world, 

children playing always sounds the same 

Love that poets are seen as “national treasures” here too 

(When I get back to the states, remind me to buy some translated waka collections) 

I try to imagine a life were dying for my country is my biggest joy, but Trump is on the news here…  

A 14-hour flight away and I can’t escape the reminder of this thickheaded  

pig. We turn the channel to sumo wrestling and shush ourselves in the hotel  

after screaming when the massive men hit the floor.  

“Even though the plum, peach are cherry trees are blossoming in the mountains 

Know that I am filled with sorrow”  

Komicha Takashi Mikoto  

Something is wrong in the history museums. All of them. I’m starting to understand that. 

Betrayed by my own education too. 

Even the peace birds [the cranes] are fighting at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial  

That’s symbolic of something, but I won’t attempt to analyze it 

Today has been hard enough. 

The fate of all of us is in the hands of a few people 

My toes in tide pools, delighted at the bustling hermit crab armies  

that have claimed mollusks’ shells as their own 

I’m on my best behavior (not touching or feeding the sacred island deer) 

Eventually the Earth wraps around me 

Everyone is swaddled in sunset  

Back in the Bronx now, feeling lighter than when I left 

and dually disgusted at the state of city life [now that I know clean subways can exist]  

Sienna Gallus

Manhattan '27

Ciao! I’m Sienna, a Psychology major concentrating in mental health counseling, with minors in Women and Gender Studies and English. I’m a Head Editor & designer for LOTUS Fashion and Editorial Magazine & a submissions editor for Logos Academic Journal and Manhattan Magazine. I love all things creative —especially poetry, live music, photography & fashion. I’m a big travel and international art enthusiast, super passionate about social justice and am deeply intertwined with mental health care. I’m so exited to join Her Campus and share my world with you through writing!