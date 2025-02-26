A Guide To Styling Your Hair 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The winter is the perfect time to blow out your hair. It’s cold outside, so you can leave your hair down without getting all sweaty and greasy in five minutes. Of course, however, there is a downside to blowing out your hair frequently— heat damage. Although I am no expert at dealing with hair, usually just throwing it up into a bun or ponytail, here are some of my favorite hair-care tips to keep you looking your best, and your hair happy and healthy:

Get haircuts! I’ll admit it, I am no stranger to split ends. I love blowing out my hair, but no hair type is strong enough to withstand the constant heat when being hit with a blow dryer frequently. I recommend getting a haircut at least twice a year! I personally like to let my hair get a bit longer, cut it, and then let it regrow for the remainder of the year and repeat the cycle. This leaves my hair at a shorter, more manageable length in the summer, and long enough for a 90s blowout in the winter. Also, it keeps my hair looking fresh and healthy (I.e. I have fewer split ends). Use a heat protector! This probably goes without saying, but I am also very guilty of being too lazy to spray some heat protectant on my hair because that means I have to dig through my cabinet to find it (I know, it sounds ridiculous). When I do use heat protectant, I notice that my hair looks healthier (probably because it’s preventing me from burning my ends and setting the fire alarm off— true story). I personally love the SunBum heat protectant. It works well and it smells like a tropical beach vacation! It is also fairly affordable, retailing for about $16.99, and protects against damage from both heat styling and humidity. Go to sleep with wet hair. Now, this may not be the healthiest thing for your hair, but it does help when you’re in a time crunch to get ready in the morning. So, if I do end up sleeping with my hair wet, I will put some hair oil in it to reduce frizziness, and then twist it into a bun. In the morning, my hair ends up being perfectly wavy, and all I need to do is add some curl cream. I personally like using the Olaplex bonding oil, but the OGX coconut oil also works well and is much more affordable for the amount of product in the bottle. I also like using Aussie’s Frizz Taming Cream when I am ready to style my hair in the morning. Buns, ponytails, and slick backs! I gave up on trying to wear my hair down. Either I don’t have the energy to put products in it, blow it out, or I just want my hair up and out of my face. Whatever it is, buns, ponytails, and really any type of slickback can look adorable with your outfits and allow you to look cute without having to worry about damaging your hair. However, it is important to be careful about always slicking back your hair, as such a tight hairstyle can actually be damaging as well. I often use a claw clip, since there is less damage caused compared to a hair tie. While a messy bun will always be a staple, try a slickback from time to time!

I am no hairstyling expert, but I use these tips to help me get ready everyday. I have discovered these tips through social media and friends, but also, through trial and error. So, while you may be trying to figure out ways to style and take care of your hair that still make you feel confident, remember that it takes time. Your hair care journey is not as straightforward as it seems. If it were, I’d still be frying my hair off by flat ironing it while wet (I know, horrible). Just remember your routine doesn’t have to be as complicated as all of the influencers you see online, and the best way to style your hair is unique to you. When you finally figure out what works best for you, it will come naturally and leave you feeling your best. I hope that my tips have helped you get an idea of where to begin when creating your own hair-care routine!