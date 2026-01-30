2026 Vision Board: Manifesting Goals into Existence 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter the new year, my biggest goal has been to complete my other goals. It sounds weird, I know. But I’m one of those people who make the long list of new year’s resolutions: work out more, read more, write more, drink more water, do everything in my life just a little bit more. While this year, I’m still adding more to my new year’s resolutions, I also want to do less.

I want to slow down and give myself time to make these goals happen. I want to pace myself and come to terms with not being able to complete all my 2026 goals by the first month of the year. Plus, it’s okay to still pat myself on the back for the resolutions I made happen in 2025, no matter how small or how long they took me to accomplish.

To start to craft the lifestyle I want to slowly live, Pinterest has been my best friend. I started by searching for different keywords: New York, city life, friends, college, etc. And adding those to a saved board for 2026. After that, when I clicked on my 2026 Mood Board page, it was everything I wanted for this upcoming year, my goals visualized.

It’s important to keep in mind that goals can change throughout the year and that it’s okay to not complete everything you want to do right away. It’s okay to set new goals and get rid of old ones. Time changes and it’s important to pour yourself into things that give back to you and continuously change to fit what feels best for you and only you.

Here is the link to my Mood Board so you can check out all the examples I’ve saved! Happy mood boarding!