Three Mystery Novels Perfect to Add to Your Collection 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my beloved hobbies is getting lost in a good book. I adore curling up in my favorite reading nook, feet tucked under me, surrounded by the comforting silence that only a cherished story can provide. Diving into a novel offers a peaceful escape, making time stand still as I follow the unfolding tales. While romance has always been my go-to genre, I’ve recently fallen head over heels for mystery thrillers, where each unexpected twist keeps me on the edge of my seat, and the love-hate dynamics with the characters add an extra layer of charm. Here are some of my favorite books from this year that I think you would enjoy cozying up with, too.

Dear Debbie by Frieda McFadden

Dear Debbie is one of my absolute favorite reads this year. It tells the story of a middle-aged stay-at-home wife and mother of two, who moonlights as an advice columnist. Having been wronged by many men, Debbie begins to follow her own advice—taking revenge on those who deserve it. The novel feels like finally starting that show you’ve been meaning to watch, with friends urging you to tune in. At first, it’s slow and a bit confusing, but your curiosity keeps you hooked. Then, a shocking plot twist sends you on an unforgettable journey. Dear Debbie masterfully pulls you in, leaving space for reflection and puzzle-solving along the way.

Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany A. Jackson

Imagine returning from your aunt’s house in the summer only to realize that school begins in just a week. You’ve heard nothing from your best friend all season—calls go unanswered, letters untouched. This isn’t typical for her, but you know she’d never leave you to face the first day alone. Yet, she does, missing the entire first week. As days stretch into weeks and weeks into months, a growing unease takes hold—you sense something is terribly wrong, yet no one is searching for her. Where could she be?

This novel literally left me speechless. I still think about it today. I was so engrossed in the reading that I never wanted to put it down. It was such a great novel, and I believe it would be a great read for you as well.

Name Not Taken by Madeleine Henry

Once again, I’m left breathless by another captivating tale. This psychological suspense masterwork boasts rich character depth and an irresistible hook that pulls you in from the start. It opens with the tense meeting of your future in-laws and the desperate need for their approval. Devon is eager to make a good impression, but as anyone knows, that’s easier said than done. Prepare for a wild ride of unexpected twists, family secrets darker than night, and suspense that keeps you on the edge of your seat.