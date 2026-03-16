Things to Do in Baltimore This Spring!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few years that I have spent in Baltimore, whilst studying at Loyola University, I have done an embarrassingly low amount of exploring my city. I’ve gone to the main places like the aquarium, zoo, and Fells Point, but besides that, I have not really done that much in terms of appreciating all that my city has to offer. Last semester, while I was abroad in Paris, I made it a goal to go to a new part of the city at least twice a week to explore and see things I normally would not think of doing. In doing that, I found myself enjoying my time significantly more because I was actually appreciating all that Paris had to offer and living like a local. So, since coming back to Baltimore, I have decided to try and keep that habit going, and now that it is finally getting warmer outside, I’ll be able to do everything I have been meaning to do for the past three years! Listed below are five activities, some of which I have tried and some that I haven’t yet, that I will be doing this Spring semester!

Visit Hampden

This one is a little bit more basic, but honestly, there is nothing better than Hampden when it’s nice outside in the Spring! I always love walking around, popping my head into every shop and cafe on the street, and generally just enjoying the little community! Some of my favorite places in Hampden include the Parisian Flea, which has the best jewelry pieces, as well as Luigi’s Italian Deli, which makes a really good sub!

Visit the Peabody Library

This is something on the list that I have not yet gotten a chance to do, but so desperately want to! For years, I have been seeing beautiful pictures and videos of this library, and I always just assumed it was in a city like New York or London, so when I found out it was in Baltimore, I was pleasantly surprised! Visitors are allowed onto the first floor, where they can look around one of the most beautiful libraries in the world! The only downside to this library is that it’s closed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, making it a bit difficult to visit if you are a full-time student like me. Maybe next time one of my classes gets cancelled, I will go check it out!

Rawlings Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Located right near the Maryland Zoo, this Conservatory and gardens look absolutely beautiful! This is another location that I have not yet gotten to go to, but it looks as if it would be the perfect springtime activity. Whether you are looking for something to do with your friends or somewhere to go on a date, the Rawlings Conservatory has the perfect environment! It’s a good indoor/outdoor activity when you are looking for a simple way of enjoying nature!

Sherwood Gardens!

In keeping with the theme of nature and enjoying the natural world, one of my favorite places I have ever been in Baltimore is Sherwood Gardens, which is just a twenty-minute walk away from Loyola. I went last spring, right when all of the flowers were blooming, including an INSANE amount of my favorite kind of flower, tulips! Every year, around 70,000 bulbs of tulips are planted throughout the garden, making for quite the spectacle in the springtime! Whether you are going simply for a walk, or going with your friends on a picnic, this garden is the best place for some outdoor relaxation on a nice Spring day!

The Streetcar Museum

Located right off Highway 83, this is for sure the most unique activity on the list. I have not yet gotten a chance to visit this hidden gem, but from what I have seen, it looks incredibly interesting (especially to those like me who LOVE history). This museum focuses on preserving the history of the streetcar system in Baltimore, and it offers a multitude of unique experiences! For $20 per adult, you can ride on a streetcar, access the visitors center and gift shop, and have a carhouse tour. Plus, I have seen several TikToks about this museum, and in each one, the employees seem like they are so sweet and passionate about streetcars! It overall looks like an incredibly enjoyable experience to try out this Spring!