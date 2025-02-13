The Ultimate Valentine’s Gift Guide For Your Loved Ones 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Valentine’s Day is a great time to show the people around you how much you truly love and appreciate them! Rather than gifting the average roses or box of chocolates, here are ten creative gift ideas. It is simply about the thought and surprise that makes it special! They are affordable, versatile, and easy to purchase/make!

Self Care Basket

I had to put this as the first idea because it is my favorite. You could find a cheap yet cute basket and fill it with a blanket, shower products, face masks, tea, lotions, and so much more. You could make a color theme or a scented theme as well. It is a great gift for both men and women!

Handmade Frame with Photo

Who wouldn’t want a nice photo framed in a fun way?! You could print out a picture at Walgreens, Staples, or CVS for under a few dollars. Next, you will choose a frame. Gold, white, sparkles, black- the possibilities are endless. To decorate the frame you could add stickers, add your initials, hot glue seashells, write words on the sides, or draw hearts with a Sharpie. This is super simple and sometimes the homemade gifts are the best ones!

A Miniature Perfume or Cologne

Gifting someone you love a refill of their signature smell or a new one to try is a great gift. The minis/travel sizes are perfect as they are more affordable and easy to take on the go. If you want to level up your present, you could find a fragrance set or a sampler pack.

Planned Future Event

Maybe you and your loved one have used all the gift ideas or are just wanting something different this holiday. You could plan a picnic in the park or make reservations for a steak dinner. You could also gift tickets to see their favorite band play or train tickets for an upcoming trip. I love this one because it differs from ordinary gifts and makes for great lasting memories.

Mug Bag

Now…stick with me while I explain this one. Everyone uses mugs for coffee, tea, or maybe an ice cream bowl. Choosing a mug can be so fun and customizable. You could find one with a sweet word or quote, their initial, a silly inside joke, or go online at Etsy and make your own. You could order an engraved mug with an anniversary date or a picture of your dog. Bonus points if you choose to handmake it such as painting on it! Next, you can fill the mug with their favorite candy (mine is Hersey Kisses), a gift card, and a lip balm (or really anything small enough). This idea is so fun, and innovative, can be given to anyone.

Piece of Jewelry

Of course, there is the infamous jewelry giving in February. Any girl or guy would love a new bracelet as a reminder that someone loves them. You could gift a locket with a photo of you two inside or give a ring with birthstones inside. A new pair of hoops or summer anklet is great. Remember, it does not have to be expensive- it is the thought that counts. There are so many jewelry options and all of them are ensured to be perfect.

Gift Card for Self Care

Let’s say someone in your life loves to get facials but has not had the time or money. Giving a voucher for a free facial is thoughtful and will be adored. Other ideas could be prepaid monthly pilates classes, a week of golf sessions, a $50 gift card for their nail salon, or a free hair blowout.

Journal

Journals are all the rave this new year. You could choose to write sweet messages in the journal, paste photos like a scrapbook, or leave the pages empty for them to fill with ideas and memories. Amazon has so many options and you will be sure to find the one.