This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

One of the best things about the fall season, other than of course the beautiful leaves and adorable sweaters, is the fall music. Nothing is better than creating the perfect, cozy playlist that makes you just want to snuggle up with a fluffy blanket and some hot chocolate. I compiled a list of 30 of my favorite songs that are perfect for walking around with a crisp breeze blowing in my face, and my hands warmed by a delicious drink! (I also attached a spotify link so you guys can listen along with me!)Â

Slow Like Honey by Fiona AppleÂ

Calling Card by Ella JaneÂ

Just Someone With a Sweater On by Claire YoungÂ

Ladyfingers by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana BrassÂ

Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald, Louis ArmstrongÂ

A Sunday Kind of Love by Etta JamesÂ

Wondering Why by The Red Clay StraysÂ

Orange Colored Sky by Nat King ColeÂ

I’ll Be Here in the Morning by Townes Van ZandtÂ

Isn’t It Romantic? by Ella FitzgeraldÂ

Dark Red by Steve LacyÂ

Space Song by Beach HouseÂ

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor SwiftÂ

Astronomy by Conan GrayÂ

Flume by Bon IverÂ

I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLISÂ

Cigarettes out the Window by TV GirlÂ

Back to the Old House by The SmithsÂ

Paper Bag by Fiona AppleÂ

Cinnamon Girl by Lana Del ReyÂ

Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop by Landon PiggÂ

l’automne revient by Levon ForeverÂ

Linger by The CranberriesÂ

All Shades of Blue by Gregoy Alan IsakovÂ

Don’t Know Why by Norah JonesÂ

Where You Lead by Carole KingÂ

Stormy Weather by Etta JamesÂ

Dancing in the Moonlight by King HarvestÂ

There She Goes by The La’sÂ