One of the best things about the fall season, other than of course the beautiful leaves and adorable sweaters, is the fall music. Nothing is better than creating the perfect, cozy playlist that makes you just want to snuggle up with a fluffy blanket and some hot chocolate. I compiled a list of 30 of my favorite songs that are perfect for walking around with a crisp breeze blowing in my face, and my hands warmed by a delicious drink! (I also attached a spotify link so you guys can listen along with me!)
- Slow Like Honey by Fiona Apple
- Calling Card by Ella Jane
- Just Someone With a Sweater On by Claire Young
- Ladyfingers by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass
- Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong
- A Sunday Kind of Love by Etta James
- Wondering Why by The Red Clay Strays
- Orange Colored Sky by Nat King Cole
- I’ll Be Here in the Morning by Townes Van Zandt
- Isn’t It Romantic? by Ella Fitzgerald
- Dark Red by Steve Lacy
- Space Song by Beach House
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift
- Astronomy by Conan Gray
- Flume by Bon Iver
- I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLIS
- Cigarettes out the Window by TV Girl
- Back to the Old House by The Smiths
- Paper Bag by Fiona Apple
- Cinnamon Girl by Lana Del Rey
- Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop by Landon Pigg
- l’automne revient by Levon Forever
- Linger by The Cranberries
- All Shades of Blue by Gregoy Alan Isakov
- Don’t Know Why by Norah Jones
- Where You Lead by Carole King
- Stormy Weather by Etta James
- Dancing in the Moonlight by King Harvest
- There She Goes by The La’s
- Blackbird by Sarah McLachlan