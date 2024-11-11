This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

One of the best things about the fall season, other than of course the beautiful leaves and adorable sweaters, is the fall music. Nothing is better than creating the perfect, cozy playlist that makes you just want to snuggle up with a fluffy blanket and some hot chocolate. I compiled a list of 30 of my favorite songs that are perfect for walking around with a crisp breeze blowing in my face, and my hands warmed by a delicious drink! (I also attached a spotify link so you guys can listen along with me!)

Slow Like Honey by Fiona Apple

Calling Card by Ella Jane

Just Someone With a Sweater On by Claire Young

Ladyfingers by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

Autumn in New York by Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong

A Sunday Kind of Love by Etta James

Wondering Why by The Red Clay Strays

Orange Colored Sky by Nat King Cole

I’ll Be Here in the Morning by Townes Van Zandt

Isn’t It Romantic? by Ella Fitzgerald

Dark Red by Steve Lacy

Space Song by Beach House

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift

Astronomy by Conan Gray

Flume by Bon Iver

I Think I Like When It Rains by WILLIS

Cigarettes out the Window by TV Girl

Back to the Old House by The Smiths

Paper Bag by Fiona Apple

Cinnamon Girl by Lana Del Rey

Falling in Love at a Coffee Shop by Landon Pigg

l’automne revient by Levon Forever

Linger by The Cranberries

All Shades of Blue by Gregoy Alan Isakov

Don’t Know Why by Norah Jones

Where You Lead by Carole King

Stormy Weather by Etta James

Dancing in the Moonlight by King Harvest

There She Goes by The La’s