The Best Go-To Fall Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather has finally started to cool down and I am officially in the autumn mindset! For my last article, I wrote about different ways I get into the Fall mindset, from baking to watching Fall shows to visiting a pumpkin patch! So, for this week, I decided I would expand on my ideas for Fall by putting together a cozy playlist (made up of songs my roommates and I listen to together while hanging out on the weekends). Music is such an incredible way to understand one’s own feelings; whether you start to cry when listening to a sad song or you just can’t stop yourself from dancing when your favorite song comes on, it is impossible to not admit that music really is the window to one’s soul.

When I listen to this playlist (which I have added onto Spotify!) I always feel so much more autumnal, even if the weather lately hasn’t really been tooooo cozy and comfy yet. Whether you are studying for an exam on campus or cozied up in bed with a good book, this playlist is perfect for your Fall needs and getting into that autumn mindset! Enjoy! <3

Retrograde by Maggie Rogers

September Song by Frank Sinatra

We Fell in Love in October by Girl in Red

Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

Flume by Bon Iver

Chemtrails Over the Country Club by Lana Del Rey

Calling Card by ella jane

Michelle Pfeiffer (feat. lil aaron) by Ethel Cain

Orange Juice by Noah Kahan

Shadowboxer by Fiona Apple

Falling Slowly by Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift

Fade into You by Mazzy Star

The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton

White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter by Lana Del Rey

yellow is the color of her eyes by Soccer Mommy

Just Someone With a Sweater On by Claire Young

Drops of Jupiter (live) covered by Taylor Swift

India Rubber by Radiohead

Nina by Ella Luna

In the Kitchen by Renee Rapp

Mouse Keeper by girlfriend on the moon

Paint by The Paper Kites

Season of the Witch by Lana Del Rey

Autumn In New York by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Waiting Room by Phoebe Bridgers

Ladies by Fiona Apple

Tolerate It by Taylor Swift

You Send Me by Aretha Franklin

Gemini Moon by Renee Rapp

For Emma by Bon Iver

the way things go by beabadoobee

Cool About It by boygenius

The Bug Collector by Haley Heynderickz

Carrion by Fiona Apple

Appalachian Memories by Dolly Parton

Made in Japan by Buck Owens

To All of You by Syd Matters

Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers