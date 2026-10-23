The Best Go-To Fall Playlist

The weather has finally started to cool down and I am officially in the autumn mindset! For my last article, I wrote about different ways I get into the Fall mindset, from baking to watching Fall shows to visiting a pumpkin patch! So, for this week, I decided I would expand on my ideas for Fall by putting together a cozy playlist (made up of songs my roommates and I listen to together while hanging out on the weekends). Music is such an incredible way to understand one’s own feelings; whether you start to cry when listening to a sad song or you just can’t stop yourself from dancing when your favorite song comes on, it is impossible to not admit that music really is the window to one’s soul.
When I listen to this playlist (which I have added onto Spotify!) I always feel so much more autumnal, even if the weather lately hasn’t really been tooooo cozy and comfy yet. Whether you are studying for an exam on campus or cozied up in bed with a good book, this playlist is perfect for your Fall needs and getting into that autumn mindset! Enjoy! <3
- Retrograde by Maggie Rogers
- September Song by Frank Sinatra
- We Fell in Love in October by Girl in Red
- Wicked Game by Chris Isaak
- Flume by Bon Iver
- Chemtrails Over the Country Club by Lana Del Rey
- Calling Card by ella jane
- Michelle Pfeiffer (feat. lil aaron) by Ethel Cain
- Orange Juice by Noah Kahan
- Shadowboxer by Fiona Apple
- Falling Slowly by Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) by Taylor Swift
- Fade into You by Mazzy Star
- The Chain by Fleetwood Mac
- Coat of Many Colors by Dolly Parton
- White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter by Lana Del Rey
- yellow is the color of her eyes by Soccer Mommy
- Just Someone With a Sweater On by Claire Young
- Drops of Jupiter (live) covered by Taylor Swift
- India Rubber by Radiohead
- Nina by Ella Luna
- In the Kitchen by Renee Rapp
- Mouse Keeper by girlfriend on the moon
- Paint by The Paper Kites
- Season of the Witch by Lana Del Rey
- Autumn In New York by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
- Waiting Room by Phoebe Bridgers
- Ladies by Fiona Apple
- Tolerate It by Taylor Swift
- You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
- Gemini Moon by Renee Rapp
- For Emma by Bon Iver
- the way things go by beabadoobee
- Cool About It by boygenius
- The Bug Collector by Haley Heynderickz
- Carrion by Fiona Apple
- Appalachian Memories by Dolly Parton
- Made in Japan by Buck Owens
- To All of You by Syd Matters
- Don’t Forget Me by Maggie Rogers
- Evergreen by Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners