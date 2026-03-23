Spring Reads That Will Romanticize Your Life 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is starting to get warmer. The birds are chirping, and the sun is shining. Spring is finally here, a season that invites new beginnings, warmer moments, and a chance to reset. What better way to spend the warmer weather than sitting outside with a cozy, spring read? So, here are five books to get you excited for spring and romanticize the beauty of the season.

Practice Makes Perfect by Sarah Adams

Taking place in small-town Rome, Kentucky, Annie Walker, a shy florist, hires a tattooed bodyguard named Will Griffen to teach her how to date after a disastrous date. However, Will has his own agenda: stay away from Annie Walker and any attachments to this small town. Amid practice dates and strictly “educational” tutoring lessons, the lines of their friendship start to blur, and Annie begins to reconsider what her dream guy looks like. Maybe her love life doesn’t need to be a fairy tale, but just needs to be real?

This book is the perfect spring read for anyone who loves romcoms, grumpy/sunshine tropes, and flowers. The connection with Annie being a florist definitely adds to the spring mood, and the romance vibes make this the perfect book for the season.

Picking Daisies on Sundays by Liana Cincotti

One of my all-time favorite books, this YA friends-to-lovers novel follows Danielle “Daisy” Maria, a fashion student who agrees to be her childhood best friend’s Levi’s fake girlfriend to his sister’s wedding. After a painful falling out, Daisy and Levi reunite four years later at a restaurant, where he asks her to be his fake girlfriend for his sister’s wedding. She agrees, forcing the two to confront old feelings, unrequited love, and sees that there is more beyond the surface for these two lovebirds.

I have a soft spot for this book. With the Taylor Swift references and vibes similar to a 2000s romantic comedy, this book is perfect for any hopeless romantic needing to melt into an adorable love story. If you are fans of fake dating, second chance, and slow burn romances, this book is right up your alley and the perfect book to add to your spring collection.

Emma by Jane Austen

My favorite classic novel, Emma, is a historical romance book focusing on Emma Woodhouse, a wealthy, intelligent, and spoiled woman in Regency England who prides herself on being a wonderful matchmaker. The novel follows her meddling in attempting to matchmake her friend Harriet Smith, only to face humbling realizations about her errors in judgment. Through learning the importance of self-acknowledgment in her flaws, she ends up finding love with her long-time friend Mr. Knightly.

For those fans of historical romances, friends-to-lovers, and fans of Jane Austen’s other works, Emma is the perfect spring read for you. If you also love the movie Clueless, you would love Emma, since it’s a modern retelling of the novel. If you are looking to pick up a romantic classic novel that’s easy to understand, I would highly recommend picking Emma and then watching the movie after.

Once upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber

My all-time favorite romantasy series, this novel follows Evangeline Fox, who wants to stop her ex’s lover Luc’s wedding to his stepsister, Marisol. In order to do this, she makes a dangerous deal with Jacks, the Prince of Hearts. Because Jacks stopped the wedding, the guests turned into stone, but Evangline saves them by taking the curse upon herself, thus turning into stone for six weeks. In exchange for three kisses, Jacks and Evangline take part in a magical, treacherous game in the North, leading to curses, betrayals, and a complex love story.

If you love romantasy, enemies to lovers, forced proximity romance, this book is definitely for you. This book is the first book in a trilogy, including The Ballad of Never After and A Curse of True Love. For those who want to pick up a new YA romantasy series in time for the spring season, I would recommend this book and then read the rest of the series after.

The Strawberry Patch Pancake House by Laurie Gilmore

This novel follows single dad Archer Bear, who comes to Dream Harbor to raise his daughter, Olive. He never thought he would be running a pancake restaurant, but Dream Harbor needed a new chef. He hires the bubbly, local temp, Iris Fraser, as their live-in nanny. Now Iris finds herself in a whole new world. One where her gorgeous boss lives right across from her and likes to cook topless. Keeping things professional should be easy between them, right??

For those who love a cozy, feel-good romance, you would love this book. It’s very similar to a cozy Hallmark movie. If you love found family, slow burn, and forced proximity tropes, this book is up your alley. This book perfectly encapsulates the mood of spring and is definitely a good spring read while relaxing on the Loyola quad.

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, spring is the perfect time to slow down, unwind, and enjoy the little moments. Whether you are reading on the quad, in a café, or in the comfort of your own room, these books are sure to bring a sense of warmth, love, and renewal to your spring season.